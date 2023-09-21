Twinkly Launches a 'Sweet' New Addition to its Award-Winning String Light Portfolio with the Candies Collection

21 Sep, 2023

Featuring four unique shapes - Pearls, Stars, Candles and Hearts - the brand's unwavering innovation and quality can now be found at a competitive new price point

MILAN, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian-based smart lighting brand, Twinkly, today introduced its newest line of LED lights – Candies. Available today in four unique shapes ­– Pearls, Stars, Candles and Hearts – the string lights come equipped with the brand's revolutionary LED design and app-controlling abilities, along with a more accessible price point, just in time for back to school and the holidays.

Twinkly Candies
Designed with lightweight material and a USB-C connection, the Candies are portable, easy to move around, and compatible with other major electronics on the market today. The product is also completely customizable when paired with the Twinkly app (available for iOS and Android), which allows users to choose between 16 million+ colors or a wide range of preset effects and animations to give users endless décor options, whether it's to add a whimsical flare to a room or light up the home for the holidays.

"Candies are unlike anything we've designed in our smart LED light collection to date," says Andrea Tellatin, CEO of Twinkly. "By taking advantage of our signature brand features and applying it to a product that's more portable, lightweight, and marked at a competitive price point, we're giving people a whole new way to truly lighten up their space in an easier, more functional way. Whether that's adding something new and fun to a room or taking holiday décor to the next level, Candies – and all its different shape offerings – are designed for everyone."

Once the lights have been set up, users can download the Twinkly app and scan the lights so the brand's mapping technology can map each individual LED to help generate the different personalization options. Users also have the freedom to create custom effects from scratch using the FX Wizard tool, making Candies one of the most diverse lighting products on the market today. 

Twinkly Candies are available to purchase in the U.S. via Amazon, Target, Walmart and Twinkly.com at $49.99 for 100 LEDs and $69.99 for 200 LEDs. In Canada, Candies are available on Amazon and Best Buy.

For additional information on the Candies and where to purchase them, visit www.twinkly.com.   

About Twinkly

Twinkly is an Italian tech company and market leader in smart lighting. The company was founded in 2016 and, within a few years, has already become a global brand. Twinkly has revolutionized the world of decorative lighting with a range of technologically advanced, patented and internationally awarded products. Twinkly offers a complete ecosystem of connected LED lights that can be easily controlled via your smartphone. Technologically advanced, a special computer vision algorithm detects the exact position of each light in the room, allowing you to customize your lights and create extraordinary lighting effects. From Christmas decorations to entire building facades, from smart homes to theme parks, from illuminated furniture to concerts and scenic installations, Twinkly's advanced technology makes the ability to decorate with light within everyone's reach. For more information, visit https://www.twinkly.com.

