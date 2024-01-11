Twinkly Lights up CES 2024 with Matrix, the World's Highest Density Smart LED Curtain--Setting a New Standard in Illumination Innovation

Italian Smart Decorative Brand Twinkly launches the world's highest density Smart LED Curtain to decorate and fit any homes and spaces all year round.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian smart decorative brand Twinkly announced today the launch of smart LED technology with the Matrix light curtain, a beacon of innovation that boasts the highest LED density in its class. Featuring precise LED positioning for fluid-effect graphics, Matrix is designed to redefine ambient lighting. Its ready-to-use format and lightweight premium design seamlessly integrates into any setting, providing a canvas for limitless possibilities.

Twinkly Matrix

Matrix isn't just a curtain of light - it's a fully mappable, customizable light display with the highest density of smart LEDs in the world that is app-controlled to play unlimited effects and animations. Features include screen mirroring options for Windows, along with gaming integrations, to create immersive and reactive live experiences. The ultra-vibrant, high-speed LEDs, more closely spaced than any other light curtain, also deliver superior dynamic HD effects and fluid animations. The lightweight bars on each end ensure a perfectly aligned and tangle-free setup.

"At Twinkly, we pride ourselves in being pioneers when it comes to intelligent lighting. We thrive on innovation and patents, and with the Matrix, we're proud to say we've achieved this once again," says Twinkly's Co-Founder and CEO, Andrea Tellatin. "The Matrix isn't just a product. It's an experience that transforms any space into a canvas of light and color by being the highest density LED curtain in the world."

The Matrix is part of the Twinkly ecosystem meaning two or more Matrix curtains can be connected together or linked with other Twinkly lights for larger, synchronized installations. When paired with Twinkly Music, the Matrix can synchronize and dance to sounds in real time, offering a unique and astounding effect. The Matrix is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home for seamless voice control.

Matrix will be available starting January 31, 2024 in two variants: the 3.3/3.3ft model with 480 mappable LEDs and the 1.6/7.9ft model with 500 mappable LEDs.

Matrix is now available for pre-orders on www.twinkly.com and on Amazon.com at the suggested purchase at an introductory price of $199.99.

Want to meet during CES and check out the Matrix in person?

You can find Twinkly from January 9th to 12th at: The Mirage Villas #6 3400 S Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV89109.

About Twinkly

Twinkly is an Italian tech company and market leader in smart lighting. The company was founded in 2016 and, within a few years, has already become a global brand. Twinkly has revolutionised the world of decorative lighting with a range of technologically advanced, patented and internationally awarded products. Twinkly offers a complete ecosystem of connected LED lights that can be easily controlled via your smartphone. Technologically advanced, a special computer vision algorithm maps the exact position of each light in the room, allowing you to customise your lights and create extraordinary lighting effects. From Christmas decorations to entire building facades, from smart homes to theme parks, from illuminated furniture to concerts and scenic installations, Twinkly's advanced technology makes the ability to decorate with light within everyone's reach. For more information, visit www.twinkly.com .

