Twinkly Reveals its 2024 Christmas Portfolio, Promising Customers Everything They Need to Level up their Holiday Décor

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twinkly, the Italy-based global leader in smart lighting, revealed today its highly anticipated Mappable Lights Christmas 2024 Portfolio. This year's collection promises to add more sparkle and joy to the festive season with an enchanting array of new products, including two light-up Reindeers, Net Lights, Permanent Outdoor Lights, and the much-awaited Twinkly Logo Tree Topper. In addition, Twinkly is expanding its awarded String Lights portfolio to include its longest version complete with 750 LEDs.

Designed to meet the growing demand for innovative and stylish holiday decorations, Twinkly's new offerings cater to consumers looking for cutting-edge, smart lighting solutions. The Reindeers, Net Lights, Tree Topper and Permanent Outdoor Lights will be available for pre-order on the Twinkly website and Amazon on September 15th, with a global release and availability at the beginning of October. The new Strings 750 will also be exclusively available for two weeks starting on September 1st to Costco Club members at participating retail channels.

"We are delighted to present our new Christmas 2024 Portfolio," says Andrea Tellatin, Co-Founder and CEO at Twinkly. "Each year, we strive to bring more innovation and magic to holiday decorations with our Mappable Lights. Our new collection is designed to enhance the festive experience for families and communities around the world. It features a special lineup of outdoor items as well as the highlight of our portfolio, the Twinkly Logo Tree Topper, which is set to become a must-have centerpiece for holiday celebrations."

Like all Twinkly products, the new portfolio items are controlled with the Twinkly App, which makes installing the lights easier than ever and provides access to the brand's exclusive mappable lighting technology. It also unlocks an array of other features available only from Twinkly - including limitless creative effects and customization.

All Twinkly lights can be mapped and grouped together with the app for effortlessly coordinated displays of any size. Instantly configurable via Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi, the Twinkly App detects and maps all LEDs via the smartphone camera. Twinkly smart lights are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free voice control. Products in the new Christmas Portfolio can sync to music via the Twinkly Music Dongle for a one-of-a-kind Christmas show. All products will be available on Twinkly's online store worldwide, availability of the different products might vary by country and retail partner.

"In addition to unveiling the Christmas 2024 Portfolio, we are also teasing an exclusive that will be revealed on October 17th featuring this year's Christmas Icon that 'promises to warm hearts and evoke fond memories, enriching the holiday season with joy and magic'," says René Korte, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Twinkly.

Tree Topper

Made in the shape of Twinkly's logo, the Tree Topper has been highly requested by Twinkly fans over the years. Displaying a rich and vibrant array of over 16 million color options, the Tree Topper synchronizes with all other Twinkly Products, adding the perfect final detail to complete a bright, colorful Christmas tree this holiday season.

The Twinkly Tree Topper will be available for pre-order at the retail price of $49.99.

Strings 750

Twinkly Strings need no introduction, being the brand's first ever product sold. But this year, customers can now get their hands on the longest and most energy-efficient version yet with a new product that contains 750 RGB LED lights. Ready for indoor as well as outdoor use, Strings 750 are the perfect decor to brighten any Christmas tree, in any weather. At 197 feet, they guarantee a spectacular display of effects and colors, all easily managed through the Twinkly App and the FX Wizard.

Strings 750 will be exclusively released on September 1st to Costco Club members at select locations nationwide. They will also be available on Twinkly's webstore and on Amazon at the retail price of $269.99 starting September 15th.

Net Lights

With a flexible LED grid design spanning 3.9 x 6.2 feet, Net Lights blanket over hedges and bushes, adapting to their natural shape, providing easy installation with uniform LED coverage over large, uneven surfaces. Designed with the outdoors in mind, it perfectly resists all types of winters across the globe.

The Net Lights will be available for pre-order at the retail price of $99.99.

Reindeers

Available in 2 different shapes, the Twinkly Stag and Twinkly Doe are the perfect addition to any decorations to create a magical outdoor Christmas installation. The Reindeers sync with the rest of the Twinkly line-up through the Twinkly App and offer a complete and customizable holiday show.

The Doe featuring 160 LEDs will be available for pre-order at the retail price of $229.99, while the larger Stag with 240 LEDs will be available at the retail price of $249.99.

Permanent Outdoor Lights

Why should joyful lights be limited to one celebration a year? This year, Twinkly is now offering a new outdoor product that can be used 365 days a year: the first ever, mappable Permanent Outdoor Lights. The 100 feet long strips of permanent lighting come with over 16 million colors, including various hues of white that fit every home's unique style and design. Boasting 72 mappable LEDs, the Permanent Outdoor Lights are the perfect addition to rooflines, eaves, fences, or walkways for year-round customizable home decoration that has a truly professional feel. The IP65 certified design is 100% weatherproof for use outdoors all year round. Installation is made easy with both adhesive backing and screw mounting options.

Permanent Outdoor Lights will be available for pre-order at the retail price of $ 299.99.

For additional details on Twinkly's full smart lighting portfolio, visit www.twinkly.com.

