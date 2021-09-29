Twinlode Automation Accelerates Growth with New South Bend Office

"The decision to expand our office space was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Mike Klaer, Partner. Tweet this

According to property owner Kevin Smith, "The Renaissance District project is a mixed-use adaptive-reuse development of existing buildings that have a deep memory and have served both the community and country for decades." With 1.2 million square feet of high-tech space available, the Renaissance District promises to be the largest mixed-use technology center in the Midwest.

This new office space enables Twinlode to accelerate company growth as new positions are filled for engineering, project management, human resources, accounting, and customer support. The newly remodeled space includes flexible workspaces and offices, along with a conference room, lounge area, kitchen, and break room.

In addition to the South Bend office, Twinlode Automation has regional coverage throughout North America in Los Angeles, San Jose, Portland, Dallas, and Atlanta.

About Twinlode Automation:

Twinlode Automation is a leader in the material handling industry, leveraging over 30 years of experience to provide clients with complete storage solutions for total warehouse management. Twinlode Automation offers both traditional pallet rack systems and automated solutions to help customers overcome supply chain and logistical challenges in a variety of industries such as cold chain, fast moving consumer goods, beverage, agriculture and others across the supply chain. From conception to completion, Twinlode offers services which include consultation, design and implementation.

