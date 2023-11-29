Twinny and Hankook Engineering Works Join Hands to Expand Autonomous Robot Development Business

News provided by

Twinny

29 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

DAEJEON, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 13th of last month, Twinny (CEO Cheon Hong-seok and Cheon Young-seok) announced that it has entered into a strategic business agreement with Hankook Engineering Works (CEO Moon Dong-hwan) to advance the development of autonomous robots. The agreement was made at the headquarters in Daejeon.

Continue Reading
Twinny Co-CEOs Cheon Hong-seok and Cheon Young-seok, along with Hankook Engineering Works CEO Moon Dong-hwan, commemorate the signing of a business agreement at Twinny's Daejeon headquarters on the 13th, as they advance efforts to expand the autonomous robot development business.
Twinny Co-CEOs Cheon Hong-seok and Cheon Young-seok, along with Hankook Engineering Works CEO Moon Dong-hwan, commemorate the signing of a business agreement at Twinny's Daejeon headquarters on the 13th, as they advance efforts to expand the autonomous robot development business.

Both companies will collaborate on the joint development of autonomous robots. To facilitate smooth product supply, Hankook Engineering Works plans to establish a mass production system. Additionally, the two companies plan to cooperate on the expansion of channels, including factories, logistics centers, and other facilities, both domestically and internationally. They also aim to explore new markets in the logistics sector, such as government offices, train stations, terminals, and mixed-use facilities, utilizing autonomous driving robots.

Cheon Hong-seok, CEO of Twinny, stated, "Through collaboration with Hankook Engineering Works, we will develop and supply logistics transportation robots that combine Twinny's strengths in autonomous driving technology." He added, "Beyond development, through active cooperation in mass production and business, we will significantly increase market awareness and product supply."

Moon Dong-hwan, CEO of Hankook Engineering Works, mentioned, "Hankook Engineering Works possesses capabilities and networks accumulated over decades as a specialized company in manufacturing facilities for various industries, focusing on automation and unmanned systems." He continued, "As a result of this agreement, both companies will spare no effort in finding the sites where robots are needed and making wholehearted efforts towards customerization to expand the autonomous robot business they aim for."

Founded in 2015 by twin brothers Cheon Hong-seok and Cheon Young-seok, Twinny is a specialized robot company that develops autonomous logistics transportation robots. The company has been at the forefront of developing products that enable autonomous driving indoors and outdoors for purposes such as factory automation and logistics center order picking. Recently, Twinny collaborated with the Korea Railroad to develop and deploy autonomous driving robots at Gwangmyeong Station to enhance the convenience of passengers.

SOURCE Twinny

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.