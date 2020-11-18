TwinStrand Biosciences Licenses Duplex Sequencing Technology to Foundation Medicine

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TwinStrand Biosciences today announced it has entered into a worldwide non-exclusive agreement to sublicense two foundational patent families to Foundation Medicine and its affiliates relating to TwinStrand Duplex Sequencing™ error-correction technology. Duplex Sequencing increases the accuracy of next-generation sequencing as much as 10,000 times, allowing the detection of ultra-low frequency mutations that would otherwise be hidden by technical noise inherent to the sequencing process.

"Staying at the forefront of innovative solutions to advance cancer care is central to our commitment to patients," said Cindy Perettie, chief executive officer at Foundation Medicine. "We are excited to partner with TwinStrand to support doctors in making genomically-informed treatment decisions."

"This agreement validates the strength of TwinStrand's technology and intellectual property portfolio," said Dr. Jesse Salk, chief executive officer at TwinStrand Biosciences. "We are pleased that Foundation Medicine has partnered with us to use our patented technology to achieve the highest possible performance for liquid biopsy testing."

About TwinStrand Biosciences

TwinStrand Biosciences is leading the way in identifying rare genetic variants that are undetectable by standard sequencing methods. The company's highly-sensitive and specific Duplex Sequencing technology delivers clearer insights to researchers and clinicians in applications ranging from residual cancer detection to genetic toxicology. This data can inform critical decisions in clinical medicine, public health and other fields of science on a faster timescale, where actions are most impactful. TwinStrand's scientist-leaders have authored more than a dozen peer-reviewed articles using Duplex Sequencing and have developed a portfolio of more than 70 patents and patent applications. The company has partnered with pharmaceutical companies, academic centers, clinical research networks and federal regulatory agencies to bring high precision genomics to the forefront of their science. For more information visit www.twinstrandbio.com.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine is a molecular information company dedicated to a transformation in cancer care in which treatment is informed by a deep understanding of the genomic changes that contribute to each patient's unique cancer. The company offers a full suite of comprehensive genomic profiling assays to identify the molecular alterations in a patient's cancer and match them with relevant targeted therapies, immunotherapies and clinical trials. Foundation Medicine's molecular information platform aims to improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers to help advance the science of molecular medicine in cancer. For more information, please visit www.FoundationMedicine.com or follow Foundation Medicine on Twitter (@FoundationATCG). Foundation Medicine® is a registered trademark of Foundation Medicine, Inc.

