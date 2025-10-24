TwinThread Launches Advisor, a Generative AI Assistant Built to Empower Operations Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TwinThread, a global leader in Industrial AI, announced the "Preview" release of TwinThread Advisor, a Generative AI assistant embedded in the TwinThread Industrial AI Platform. Purpose-built for operations teams, Advisor helps operators, engineers, and digital teams ideate, innovate, problem-solve, and collaborate more effectively. By automating manual tasks and providing immediate data-driven insights, Advisor dramatically reduces time-to-action and boosts the impact of every role. During this early-access phase, TwinThread is offering Advisor free for a limited time. Users can explore its value risk-free and without long-term commitment.

With AI, organizations often face the same challenge: bridging the gap between hype and execution. Solutions promise real value but often fail to deliver because they are disconnected from where real work happens. Advisor is different because it's connected to your contextualized data, digital twins, predictive models, and prescriptive recommendations already in TwinThread. By extending the Platform you trust to help run operations, Advisor augments—rather than replaces—the current capability of your teams, so work moves faster and value arrives sooner.

Advisor At-a-Glance

Straightforward Guidance: Advisor responds to questions the way people do, in everyday, plain language.

Advisor responds to questions the way people do, in everyday, plain language. See Past and Present Performance: Get instant visibility into asset and process health, powered by your live and historical data.

Get instant visibility into asset and process health, powered by your live and historical data. Search Through Your Entire Knowledge Ecosystem: Advisor can build responses from your documentation, recorded expertise, and TwinThread's Knowledge Base.

Advisor can build responses from your documentation, recorded expertise, and TwinThread's Knowledge Base. Content Creation in Seconds: Advisor enables operators, engineers, and digital teams to rapidly generate analyses, create visuals, identify trends and root causes, and produce reports—eliminating hours of manual work.

Advisor enables operators, engineers, and digital teams to rapidly generate analyses, create visuals, identify trends and root causes, and produce reports—eliminating hours of manual work. Act, With Full Control: Advisor never alters existing data, workflows, setpoints, or acts without user approval.

Advisor never alters existing data, workflows, setpoints, or acts without user approval. Your Data Remains Private: Customer data is not shared, nor is it used to train Advisor or inform other TwinThread customer instances of the tool.

Learn more about Advisor on our website .

Advisor further enhances the TwinThread Industrial AI Platform's Predictive, Generative, Prescriptive, and Agentic AI capabilities. Together, this allows organizations to enhance their existing operational workflow with predictive models, LLM-generated content, and prescriptive guidance, boosting productivity, efficiency, and scalability without replacing legacy systems. By design, Advisor supports TwinThread's core mission: to empower operations teams with the right tools to succeed.

"Advisor brings generative intelligence into a platform already trusted by global industrial leaders and proven in real-world operations," says Erik Udstuen, Co-founder and CEO at TwinThread. "It puts the collective knowledge of TwinThread and our customers in the hands of each member of their team. With that kind of power, everyone will work smarter, move faster, and drive continuous improvement with more confidence than ever."

Advisor upholds the same security standards as TwinThread's Platform. Customers retain full control of their data, and it is never used or shared outside their environment. TwinThread offers a flexible deployment model with SaaS and PaaS deployment options to meet the most stringent IT requirements.

To access Advisor during this free, "Preview" stage, contact your TwinThread Sales or Strategic Enablement representative, our Support team, or connect with us through our website.

About TwinThread

TwinThread is the world's first complete Industrial AI Platform, built to amplify human expertise and help operations teams get the most out of their existing systems and data. Our Platform leverages Predictive, Prescriptive, Generative, and Agentic AI to enable teams to anticipate issues, accelerate problem-solving, and innovate—to optimize equipment, work processes, and supply chains. Foundational capabilities like Digital Twins combined with cutting-edge tools like Agentic AI mean TwinThread can empower operators, engineers, and digital teams to act with confidence, execute with greater efficacy, and minimize downtime—on a single line or across global operations. With over 1 million digital twins, nearly 50 million sensors, and 2 million AI models deployed, TwinThread is proven to deliver scalable Industrial AI that maximizes ROI and provides continuous value.

SOURCE TwinThread