Twist Alliance Pan-Cancer Methylation Panel Global Launch Event - A Strategic Collaboration Between AnchorDx and Twist Bioscience for Pan-Cancer Liquid Biopsy

The Pan-Cancer Panel, coupled the DNA methylation markers that were discovered, curated and validated by AnchorDx from many large-scale clinical studies, with the superior panel design, high-quality DNA synthesis platform and the strict quality control process developed by Twist Bioscience , ensures robust and high-performance output for large-scale screening of patient samples. The panel covers 47 disease entities from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) and 31 cancer types , such as lung, breast and colorectal cancers, each is represented by ~1000 informative genomic regions.

"DNA methylation has become an increasingly important biomarker for early cancer detection. The identification of methylation by sequencing has been challenging due to low sensitivity and efficiency and high cost. We developed a unique target enrichment-based approach to make methylation detection significantly better," said Emily Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder of Twist Bioscience. "Collaborating with AnchorDx, a leading early cancer detection company, to develop the pan-cancer methylation panel leverages AnchorDx's expertise in the cancer diagnostics field and enables wider access of the product and platform. We are pleased to bring the Twist Pan-Cancer Methylation Panel to the scientific community."

"The Twist Alliance Pan-Cancer Methylation Panel is a high-performance and cost-effective solution for comprehensive DNA methylation analysis. It shall facilitate basic cancer research and diagnostics development. With the launch of this product, we hope to make our due contribution to the global cancer screening efforts, and look forward to future collaborations with either academics or industries to develop more impactful clinical products." said Dr. Jian-Bing Fan, CEO and Founder of AnchorDx.

AnchorDx and Twist Bioscience signed an agreement to co-market the Twist Alliance Pan-Cancer Methylation Panel globally.

About AnchorDx

Founded in 2015, AnchorDx is a world-leading developer of cancer screening and early detection solutions based on methylation NGS technology. AnchorDx strives to revolutionize single/multi/pan-cancer early screening, detection technologies, and products. The current product pipeline encompasses more than 70% of all cancers. In addition, AnchorDx has a proprietary database and artificial intelligence platform designed for early lung cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by "writing" DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

