Twist Brands Names 30 Year Franchise Veteran Nancy Bigley as CEO

Bigley joined the team in 2018 after Painting with a Twist acquired competitor Bottle & Bottega, the company she co-founded and grew to 20 studios. She had served as CEO of the brand prior to the acquisition. A veteran of the franchise industry for 30 years, Bigley has a strong background in franchise operations and executive leadership having worked with Dunkin' Brands, American Leak Detection and The Dwyer Group prior to her time in the paint and sip industry of franchising.

"As we emerge from months of isolation during the pandemic, I think as a society we are realizing how much we thrive on that carefree escape and socialization with friends," said Bigley. "Twist Brands is in the position right now to come out on top with events that appeal to a broad range of guests, all who are craving important social interaction. I am excited to lead our franchisees as they create the lasting memories our guests have come to know us for across the country."

With the return of in-person events nationwide, Twist Brands is in a strong position coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Painting with a Twist this year introduced Twist at Home as a new product line, offering at-home paint kits to guests with video instructions included. The brand also debuted virtual live painting events that will stay long-term, as well as launching a new event format called Paint Pour, which has already seen success as the No. 1 artwork for the system since March. After temporary studio closures as a result of the pandemic, Color Me Mine sales have rebounded to within single digits of 2019 numbers. Also on the horizon for the brands are several exciting national marketing partnerships.

"The additional revenue streams for our franchisees are exciting for our brand and I am looking forward to collaborating with our owners to continue the momentum we are seeing in the space right now," added Bigley.

About Twist Brands

Twist Brands was formed as the parent company and dominant leader in the growing Arts & Crafts as entertainment vertical. It includes Painting with a Twist , America's original and largest paint-and-sip franchise brand; Color Me Mine , the originator in contemporary paint-your-own ceramics and Chesapeake Ceramics , a leading global ceramics supplier.

About Painting with a Twist®

Painting with a Twist, based in the New Orleans, Louisiana metropolitan area is the original and leading paint and sip franchise with over 250 studios open or in development in 39 states. Nationally, guests have painted more than 10 million paintings at studios throughout the country since Painting with a Twist started franchising in 2009. The brand was founded by entrepreneurs Cathy Deano and Renee Maloney, two friends with a knack for organizing communities and a passion for giving back. The company maintains a strong focus on giving back to the local community, and was recognized by the International Franchise Association's Franchise Education & Research Foundation's Franchising Gives Back Awards. To date, Painting with a Twist has donated more than $5 million through its charity arm, Painting with a Purpose. Painting with a Twist has been ranked the No. 1 Paint and Sip franchise as part of Entrepreneur magazine's annual Franchise 500 edition for the past seven years. For more information about Painting with a Twist, visit https://www.paintingwithatwist.com.

About Color Me Mine

Color Me Mine is the originator in contemporary paint-your-own ceramics and the only international chain in the industry with more than 130 locations worldwide. The popular Color Me Mine "The Art Of Having Fun" concept offers a place where customers enter a relaxing environment, choose from over 400 ceramic pieces, and enjoy an hour or two of family bonding, making memories and great entertainment while custom painting their selections. Ceramic pieces are then left to be glazed, fired, and picked up later. For more information, visit www.colormemine.com .

About Chesapeake Ceramics

In the early 90s, as the first paint-your-own-pottery studios began to appear, Chesapeake Ceramics was the first U.S. supplier to source a full container of bisque from Italy to meet the demands of this exciting new industry. Since then, Chesapeake's offerings have expanded to better meet the needs of the changing face of the contemporary ceramics industry. Chesapeake Ceramics is proud to be the only supplier to offer officially licensed characters from Star Wars, Marvel, Peanuts, Hello Kitty, and more. Alongside these well-known characters many new, great bisque shapes continue to enhance the product line. Chesapeake Ceramics is one of the leading global suppliers of bisque and supply. For more information, visit www.chesapeakeceramics.com .

