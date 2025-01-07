Twisted Alchemy Expands into Whole Foods Market with Four Fresh Products

Elevating Craft Cocktails and Culinary Creations with Cold-Pressed Juice Innovation

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based Twisted Alchemy, a cold pressed juice company founded by serial food & beverage entrepreneurs Kim and Scott Holstein, is thrilled to announce the launch of four of its innovative products in Whole Foods Market nationally in select stores across the Midwest and Southwest. Known for their high-quality cold-pressed juices, Twisted Alchemy's new offerings are poised to elevate at-home mixology and culinary adventures alike.

Whole Foods Market customers can now find Twisted Alchemy's award winning Three Citrus Margarita Mixer and bold Blood Orange Margarita Mixer in the refrigerated produce department. These unique fresh mixers offer consumers the ability to craft a delicious bar-quality cocktail by just adding their favorite spirit (tequila for margaritas), non-alc spirit or sparkling water. Also available are Twisted Alchemy's 16oz Eureka Lemon Juice and 16oz Persian Lime Juice. These fresh, pure juices are packed with the equivalent of 19 cold pressed lemons or 16 cold pressed limes, with nothing else added, streamlining prep time and delivering unmatched convenience for cooking, baking, or crafting cocktails and beverages with consistent, fresh flavor.

"Our delicious cold-pressed juices, created for discerning palates, are already used at the finest bars, restaurants, and hotels around the country, in addition to music festivals, events, and arenas. Now, with this expansion into Whole Foods Market, we mark a significant milestone in our journey to bring cold pressed, sustainable, and convenient juices and cocktail mixers to a wider audience," said Scott Holstein, Co-Founder of Twisted Alchemy. "We're thrilled to collaborate with a retailer that shares our commitment to quality and innovation."

Twisted Alchemy's products have gained a loyal following in Michelin-starred restaurants, premier hotels, renowned hospitality groups, and large-scale events. The brand has also been featured as the fresh juice solution for improving bar programs on Paramount's Bar Rescue. Now, with their presence in Whole Foods Market, these same premium flavors are accessible to home chefs and cocktail enthusiasts seeking high-quality ingredients.

"We believe that everyone deserves to experience the magic of fresh, handcrafted cocktails and mocktails, along with elevated culinary creations with the alchemy of pure juices, not treated with heat, no oils, no concentrates," said Kim Holstein, Co-Founder of Twisted Alchemy. "Our cold-pressed juices and mixers make it easy for anyone to elevate spirits at home, whether they're a seasoned mixologist, aspiring bartender, foodie, chef or party host."

About Twisted Alchemy

Twisted Alchemy was founded with a mission to transform the cocktail and culinary experience through fresh, cold-pressed juices crafted with sustainability at heart. Using non-GMO produce with no additives, preservatives, or added sugars, Twisted Alchemy's 100% pure juices deliver unparalleled flavor while supporting the environment. The company utilizes a high-pressure pasteurization process (HPP) to ensure extended shelf life without compromising quality. Additionally, Twisted Alchemy actively engages in composting programs and offers up to 100% recyclable PET packaging to reduce its ecological footprint. With a focus on innovation and quality, Twisted Alchemy continues to raise the bar in the industry while making professional-grade products accessible to everyone. For more information, visit www.TwistedAlchemy.com or follow Twisted Alchemy on social media at @TwistedAlchemy and @drinkTwistedAlchemy on Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Lizzy Llarena

Brand Manager

[email protected]

Press Contact:

Alison Stolberg

847-542-3134

http://www.twistedalchemy.com

SOURCE Twisted Alchemy