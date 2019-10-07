Twisted Extracts is Proud to Announce the Upcoming Launch of Their Website

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twisted Extracts, Oklahoma's premier cannabis lab, is pleased to announce the forthcoming launch of their all-new website. Designed with user experience in mind, Twisted Extracts seeks to make their website a beacon of information for patients looking to enhance their individual experiences.

As producers of the most natural, pure, and safe cannabis products on the market, Twisted Extracts is a company that's passionate about quality. By focusing on progressive extraction methods to deliver vibrant and flavorful products, their mission is to empower people on their quests to find cannabis products that meet their specific needs.

Located in Oklahoma City, Twisted Extracts brings a level of dedication to their industry that is simply unmatched. With products including shatter, full spectrum vape cartridges, wax, tinctures, flower pre-rolls, edibles, and much more, customers are able to get exactly what they're looking for. Whether the goal is to fight inflammation, help to curb anxiety, work through digestive issues, or something else entirely, Twisted Extracts offers a variety of different cannabis products that are designed with user experience in mind.

An officially licensed business, the goal at Twisted Extracts is to let the quality of the products speak for itself. A commitment to honesty and integrity is what sets Twisted Extracts apart from its competition, says owner Brianne Mason. "Twisted Extracts is a company that was founded in order to help people find the cannabis products that they need to make it through the day. Because people deserve to live happier, healthier lives, we want to be a part of the process that allows that to happen for people."

The goal for this Oklahoma cannabis lab is to be the go-to dispensary supplier for Oklahoma or any other state that's looking for top-quality dispensary supplies at wholesale prices. Finding wholesale marijuana products can be a challenge, but for Twisted Extracts, using the best ingredients to come up with an unbeatable product is the top priority. In fact, Zach brings several years of experience to the table when it comes to marijuana products. As a graduate in biology, he brings a passion for the scientific process behind marijuana and CBD to every project and product the company undertakes.

Twisted Extracts also strives to be known for looking to the future. By predicting what's in store for the industry in the years ahead, their goal is to be one step ahead, benefiting customers and dispensaries alike as they seek to be on the cutting edge of all things cannabis.

Currently, customers can take advantage of the Twisted Extracts profile on Weedmaps to find out which local dispensaries are carrying their products and see what new products are hitting the market. Interested parties can also stay up to date with Twisted Extracts on both Facebook and Instagram, where they'll be sharing news about products that are in the works, offering behind-the-scenes sneak peeks of their cannabis lab, and information about the upcoming launch of their website.



Twisted Extracts is Oklahoma's premier cannabis lab for marijuana processing and extracting. They are dedicated to upholding a high standard of quality across their numerous products and providing people with unique options for vape pens, full spectrum oils, flower pre-rolls, edibles, and concentrates including crumble, wax, rosin, and shatter.

