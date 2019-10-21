Twisted Road Features Over 2,000 Motorcycles to Book on All-New Website

WINNETKA, Ill., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twisted Road, the leading rental service for privately-owned motorcycles in the U.S., is proud to offer over 2000 options to rent from its all-new website, with many late-model foreign and domestic models from all the leading manufacturers.

All-new website featuring 2,000 motorcycles to rent with optional insurance.

A completely overhauled website was just released, with a new option for riders and owners to add supplemental damage and liability insurance, Twisted Road offers the best owner insurance protection in the industry with up to $100,000 of free liability protection and the option now to increase this to up to $1 million as well as up to $25,000 in damage protection.

Twisted Road Founder and CEO, Austin Rothbard says, "We are experiencing exponential growth and it's all thanks to the community of riders and owners who trust this service. Now with the option of adding supplemental insurance, an increased level of protection makes it more attractive to rent from private owners, and for owners to rent their bikes to the public."

Twisted Road is a unique rental model as it does not restrict mileage and is billed as a flat, per day charge, set by the owner based on the bike's popularity or uniqueness. As the bikes are privately owned, this range spans makes and models from a 1943 Indian Chief to a 2020 Indian FTR 1200. Some models feature aftermarket wind deflectors, custom seats, accessory mounts, and even tour packs, much like Joe K.'s 2001 Harley Davidson Heritage Softail in Titusville, FL.

To increase user confidence, Twisted Road offers the most thorough rider verification system in the industry on both sides of the rental with each rider's motorcycle endorsement and license status verified by local DMV.

After each ride, the rider and owner are encouraged to rate each other, and the rider even rates the bike. To date, 97% of these ratings are five-star, with 99% of ratings are given four and five stars indicating complete satisfaction or exceeding expectations.

The new Twisted Road website at www.twistedroad.com is now available for renting a motorcycle to explore your favorite roads or for your next destination road trip. Owners should also be encouraged to list their bike to start earning extra income.

For more information on Twisted Road and to see all the bikes listed, please visit: www.twistedroad.com.

