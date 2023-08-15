Twisted Road Launches Mobile App to Make it Easier to Get on Two Wheels

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Twisted Road the leading motorcycle rental community, announced the launch of their brand-new mobile experience for all motorcycle riders and trip planners. The Twisted Road App is now available for free download via the Apple App Store or Google Play.

The app offers a new easy-to-use, on-the-go experience for riders who are looking to rent a bike from fellow riders. Users can find a motorcycle near them (or near their destination) and reserve it - all within one minute - directly from their phones.

Twisted Road mobile app

"We know that riders are often enjoying the open road," said Austin Rothbard, founder and CEO of Twisted Road. "We designed the app with them in mind. Now, when the weather is nice and it's time to ride, it's easier than ever to reserve the perfect bike."

The app also makes it simple for owners to start and end a trip, and take pre-ride images. Historically, this could be challenging in places with limited internet service.

Twisted Road's mobile app is the latest example of the platform's notable offerings:

Twisted Road has more than 4,000 privately-owned motorcycles for rent all across the United States

Motorcycle owners earn money by renting out their personal bikes while these bikes would otherwise be sitting in the garage

Riders use Twisted Road while traveling, to try different motorcycles, or to test-ride before they buy

The company provides damage and liability insurance of up to $1M during all rentals.

"We are lucky to have such a passionate riding community, and we are always doing what we can to make it easier for our riders to get on two wheels," said Rothbard.

For more information on Twisted Road and to see all the bikes listed for rent, please visit https://www.twistedroad.com.

