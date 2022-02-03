Twisted Sugar to Open First Texas Store Saturday in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twisted Sugar, a national award winning leader in freshly baked cookies and specialty sodas, announced today it is opening its first Texas location Saturday, February 5th, at Cochran's Crossing in The Woodlands at 4747 Research Forest Drive, Suite 420B.

The grand opening celebration will kick off at 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with proceeds benefiting Meals on Wheels Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization delivering nutritious meals to America's seniors enabling them to live nourished lives with independence and dignity.

20+ Varieties of Cookies Baked Daily 100+ Specialty Sodas Mixed by Our Master Mixologists

To support Meals on Wheels and join the Twisted Sugar grand opening celebration, fans can RSVP by reserving a ticket now . Ticket holders can choose between a box of Twisted Sugar's award winning cookies or three specialty sodas mixed by Twisted Sugar's master mixologists. All ticket holders will be entered into giveaway drawings throughout the day.

Ticket holders who get in line Saturday before 8:45 a.m. will be entered into a drawing to win one of three Twisted Sugar gift prizes:

Grand Prize: $250 gift card

2nd place: $200 gift card

3rd place: $100 gift card

The Woodlands debut store is family owned and run by Mr. and Mrs. Tyler and Kate Johnson of Magnolia.

"We are thrilled to open our first Twisted Sugar Texas store in The Woodlands," said Kate Johnson. "Everyone has been so warm and welcoming. They've really shown their excitement for our award winning cookies and sodas to arrive."

Twisted Sugar's menu offers 20+ varieties of freshly-baked cookies, over 100 specialty sodas, plus ice cream Twisters. The menu also offers a wide range of gluten-free cookies and sugar-free options.

Twisted Sugar will also support The Woodland's local community with a corporate cookie club for employees, corporate event catering and fundraising programs for clubs, schools, or teams.

To join the grand opening celebration this Saturday, Feb 5th and support Meals on Wheels Montgomery County click here for details .

About Twisted Sugar

Created in 2015, Twisted Sugar is a Utah based, in-house cookie bakery franchise that sells fresh baked cookies, custom sodas and ice cream smoothies throughout Utah, Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Florida and Texas.

Contact

Diane Lefrandt Nelson

[email protected]

801-357-9159

SOURCE Twisted Sugar-Texas