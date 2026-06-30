DECATUR, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twisted X, a Twisted X Global Brands company, is bringing footwear manufacturing to the United States with the launch of its Built in the USA Collection.

Assembled in the United States with globally sourced materials, the Built in the USA Collection exemplifies Twisted X's diversification plan. By sourcing the best materials from the best locations, Twisted X is expanding its ability to deliver higher-quality, readily available footwear for customers and retail partners.

Twisted X Brings Footwear Production Home with Built in the USA Collection

"Our Built in the USA endeavor is all about setting a new standard for footwear production," said Twisted X CEO Prasad Reddy. "This collection reflects our commitment to delivering job-ready protection and dependable quality, assembled right here at home to meet the demands of the American people who shape this country every day."

The collection features a lineup of nine new work styles including work boots and mud boots built with pride in America and rooted in comfort. Made to perform in any job environment, purpose-driven protection and performance features include nano toe and steel toe options, waterproof construction, electrical hazard protection, and slip resistant outsoles. The collection also features Quick Draw™ laces on select styles for a secure fit and faster on-and-off.

While the Built in the USA Collection is starting under Twisted X Work, the company plans to expand production into its other categories of footwear.

The collection will be available through select retailers and online starting July 4 at https://twistedx.com/pages/usa-built. Twisted X currently utilizes multiple factories in the USA for production and is considering further expansion.

About Twisted X®

Twisted X creates comfortable, handcrafted footwear for men, women, and children across the lifestyle, western, work and outdoor categories. In addition to producing innovative products for their customer's, Twisted X is known for their cutting-edge comfort technologies, sustainability mindset and philanthropic roots. To learn more about their products, innovations in footwear, and contributions to the community visit www.TwistedX.com.

About Twisted X Global Brands

Twisted X Global Brands, the home of Twisted X, Twisted X Work, Black Star Boots and CellSole®, creates comfortable, handcrafted footwear for men, women and children across the lifestyle, work, outdoor and western categories featuring patented CellStretch® comfort technology.

Media Contact:

Morgan Gunnels

214.684.4890

[email protected]

SOURCE Twisted X