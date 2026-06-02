DECATUR, Texas, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twisted X, a Twisted X Global Brands company, is honoring 250 years of America's tenacity and spirit with its new 250th Anniversary Collection. After celebrating their own anniversary of 20 years, the footwear leader pulled from its rich heritage and relentless drive for innovation to create the patriotic collection.

Twisted X Honors the American Spirit with 250th Anniversary Collection

"In many ways, this collection reflects our pride in this country's Western roots and the hardworking spirit of our customers," said Twisted X CEO Prasad Reddy. "With the 250th Anniversary Collection, we're celebrating craftsmanship while continuing to deliver the quality and comfort Twisted X is known for."

Designed for everyday comfort, the collection includes five casual styles across men's, women's and kids' categories: the Original Driving Moc in sizes for the whole family, the Chelsea Wedge for men, and an Infant Boot built for the smallest trailblazers. Each is adorned with an embroidered American flag and the year 1776.

Across the collection, consumers will experience Twisted X's signature comfort technology, including LuxeTWX™ leather, a soft, buttery material that wears like it's broken in from day one, and Airlite X™, a specialized lightweight, breathable fabric used in the shaft.

Additionally, the lineup features sustainability-minded materials like ecoTWEED™, made from recycled plastic water bottles, and Blend 85™, an eco-friendly insole crafted from 85% recycled EVA foam waste. Included in select styles across the lineup, these technologies deliver comfort consumers can be proud of in a stylish patriotic package.

The collection is available now through select retailers and online at twistedx.com/collections/250th-anniversary. For every pair sold, a donation will be made by Twisted X to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) organization.

About Twisted X®

Twisted X creates comfortable, handcrafted footwear for men, women and children across the lifestyle, western, work and outdoor categories. In addition to producing innovative products for their customers, Twisted X is known for their cutting-edge comfort technologies, sustainability mindset and philanthropic roots. To learn more about the brand, footwear innovations and community contributions, visit www.twistedx.com.

About Twisted X Global Brands

Twisted X Global Brands, the home of Twisted X, Twisted X Work, Black Star Boots and CellSole®, creates comfortable, handcrafted footwear for men, women and children across the lifestyle, work, outdoor and western categories featuring patented CellStretch® comfort technology.

Media Contact:

Morgan Gunnels

214-684-4890

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SOURCE Twisted X