DECATUR, Texas, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twisted X, a Twisted X Global Brands company, announced the launch of EZ On™, a new casual footwear collection developed to provide easy entry without compromising fit or structure. Arriving in market this May, the initial release includes two men's casual styles.

Designed to keep pace with everyday life, EZ On™ features a reinforced heel that holds its shape, making it easy to slide on with no bending or fuss. Elastic gore panels integrated into the tongue allow the shoe to be worn without laces while maintaining a secure fit.

Twisted X Introduces EZ On™ Collection Delivering Effortless Slide-On Comfort

"This collection reflects our commitment to innovation in casual footwear with a new intersection of weightless comfort and slide-and-go convenience," said Prasad Reddy, Twisted X CEO. "With EZ On™, we are delivering a solution that makes every day wear easier while maintaining the product standards our customers expect."

The premium luxeTWX™ leather upper and moc toe design keep this style elevated and versatile, while UltraLite X™ technology utilizes a unique EVA compound to deliver footwear that is on average 20% lighter for unmatched comfort. Twisted X's commitment to sustainability is showcased through Blend85™ footbeds, made with 85% recycled foam.

Distinct from the brand's popular Feather X™ collection, EZ On™ launches as its own line within the Twisted X footwear portfolio. The two men's casual styles are available now through select retailers and online. Additional expansion is expected later this year to introduce women's styles.

About Twisted X®

Twisted X creates comfortable, handcrafted footwear for men, women and children across the lifestyle, western, work and outdoor categories. In addition to producing innovative products for their customers, Twisted X is known for their cutting-edge comfort technologies, sustainability mindset and philanthropic roots. To learn more about the brand, footwear innovations and community contributions, visit www.twistedx.com.

About Twisted X Global Brands

Twisted X Global Brands, the home of Twisted X, Twisted X Work, Black Star Boots and CellSole®, creates comfortable, handcrafted footwear for men, women and children across the lifestyle, work, outdoor and western categories featuring patented CellStretch® comfort technology.

Media Contact:

Morgan Gunnels

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SOURCE Twisted X