DECATUR, Texas, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twisted X®, a Twisted X Global Brands company and leader of sustainability and comfort in footwear, is proud to announce the launch of its 4-H Collection. This new partnership between Twisted X and 4-H, the nation's largest youth development organization, aims to embody the spirit of rural America while nurturing the emerging young leaders of today one step at a time.

TWISTED X® PARTNERS WITH 4-H TO CREATE UNIQUE FOOTWEAR COLLECTION IN SUPPORT OF YOUTH AND COMMUNITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

"Twisted X is known for high-quality, comfortable footwear and this collection created a special opportunity to put a unique twist on the casual styles our audience knows and loves," said Prasad Reddy, Twisted X CEO. "The 4-H organization and its members exemplify the best qualities of the western lifestyle, so this collaboration was a natural fit for us."

The collection features five new casual footwear styles, each adorned with the 4-H logo and pops of green. Three youth offerings include an elephant print Chukka Driving Moc, a bomber Boat Shoe and a taupe Chukka Driving Moc. The women's offering includes a weaved Slip-On Kick and the men's offering includes a Chukka Driving Moc. Every pair purchased from the 4-H Collection helps support 4-H youth across the country.

Twisted X Global Brands is committed to incorporating at least one sustainable material or process into 100 percent of active styles produced, and this collection is no exception. Each pair of footwear utilizes Blend85™ footbeds composed of 85 percent recycled foam in an effort to reduce factory waste. The footbeds also featured ecoTWEED™ lining made from recycled plastic bottles and the rubber outsoles are made with blend rice husks, an agricultural by-product that is typically thrown away.

"4-H has more than 100 years of experience in creating kids who are ready to lead and take on life's greatest challenges, and we are proud to come together with Twisted X who shares our passion for empowering youth and bettering communities," said Heather Elliott, Senior VP & Chief Development Officer, National 4-H Council. "We're excited to see our brand come to life in this creative way and the opportunity to support the great work of our kids at the same time."

The 4-H Collection is now available in-store and online in partnership with retailers across the country. To view the products and find a trusted retailer near you, please visit twistedx.com/pages/4h-collection.

About Twisted X®

Twisted X creates comfortable, handcrafted footwear for men, women, and children across the lifestyle, western, work and outdoor categories. In addition to producing innovative products for their customers, Twisted X is known for their cutting-edge comfort technologies, sustainability mindset and philanthropic roots. To learn more about their products, innovations in footwear, and contributions to the community visit www.twistedx.com.

About Twisted X Global Brands

Twisted X Global Brands, the home of Twisted X, Twisted X Work, Black Star Boots, Wrangler Footwear and CellSole®, creates comfortable, handcrafted footwear for men, women, and children across the lifestyle, work, outdoor and western categories featuring patented CellStretch® comfort technology. To learn more about the brands, footwear innovations, philanthropy and sustainability efforts, visit www.twistedxglobalbrands.com.

About 4-H

4-H, the nation's largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation's Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs. Learn more about 4–H at 4-H.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

