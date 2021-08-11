Twisted X® Reaches Carbon Neutrality, Continuing Quantifiable Impact To Better The Environment

DECATUR, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twisted X®, a Twisted X Global Brands company, and leader in sustainable footwear, is proud to announce that the company has reached net-zero emissions and is furthering its commitment to maintaining carbon neutrality. This qualification comes after assessing 2020 emissions from business operations at their headquarter offices in Texas, contract factories in Mexico and Asia, and third-party distribution warehouse in Texas. Initially, Twisted X was projected to reach this milestone in 2022, and the team is thrilled to have surpassed that goal.

Those emission levels, calculated with the GHG Protocol, were then mitigated with a carbon offset conservation project as part of the company's overall partnership with One Tree Planted. 3,000 tons of carbon offsets were retired through the American Carbon Registry on behalf of Twisted X, supporting a project based in Vermont on a 5,408-acre forest that will remain "forever wild" as mature trees will continue to store carbon for many years to come.

"We are proud to officially be a carbon-neutral company after years of hard work and dedication toward creating footwear that is also protecting our planet," said Prasad Reddy, CEO of Twisted X. "We strived to accomplish this, not just to say we did something good, but because we need to help restore our environment."

The fashion industry is a major contributor to carbon emissions across the globe. To combat this, Twisted X has committed to bringing an innovation or technology to market every six months, and when possible, one that revolves around its sustainability mission. Recent launches include Zero-X™, a no-glue shoe collection, as well as Blend85™, unique footbeds that utilize 85 percent recycled foam from factory waste to reduce pollution.

Twisted X has used natural materials throughout the creative process including sugar cane molasses, rice husk, cork, merino wool, bamboo, and bamboo charcoal. Upcycled leathers are also utilized to create Twisted X's alternative fabric, leatherTWXTM, along with upcycled plastic water bottles that are woven into its proprietary fabrics, ecoTWX® and ecoTWEED. The shoeboxes are even made from 85 percent recycled materials.

Amidst this milestone, Twisted X is continuing to raise the bar through innovation in manufacturing, shipping, creating materials and production. By the end of 2021, Twisted X aims to upcycle 6.5 million plastic bottles from landfills and oceans. Additionally, the brand will have donated to plant more than 400,000 trees, through its partnership with reforestation nonprofit One Tree Planted, where one tree is planted for each pair purchased from the ecoTWX and Zero-X collections.

To learn more about Twisted X's sustainability efforts and initiatives please visit https://twistedx.com/sustainability/

