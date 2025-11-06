Twistive Launches to Help Marketing Communications Teams Tame Shadow AI, Integrate AI Into Real Workflows and Build Future-Ready Capabilities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Twistive, a new AI consultancy purpose-built for marketing and communications leaders, has officially launched to help brands and agencies move from chaotic AI experimentation to structured, scalable adoption. As teams grapple with unapproved tools, unsecured workflows and disconnected training, Twistive delivers a practical, role-aligned approach to embed AI into daily operations and achieve measurable business impact.

Twistive CEO Cathy Planchard is on a mission to transform how marketing and communications teams use AI, from scattered tools and guesswork to strategy-led adoption that actually changes how work gets done.

Twistive was founded by Cathy Planchard, a former global agency C-suite executive who led enterprise-wide AI adoption strategies, training programs, and product development across teams and regions. The consultancy fills a gap most organizations overlook: the need to pair role-specific tools and training with the change management frameworks that make AI adoption stick. Without both, teams may dabble with the technology, but they rarely change how they work.

"What we see isn't just a compliance issue, it's an adoption crisis," Planchard said. "Executives know their teams use AI, but they don't know how, where or whether it's aligned with business goals. Tools are deployed without guardrails. Training is generic. And teams stall out, right when they need to gain momentum."

Twistive's services are grounded in the realities of modern marketing and communications work, not hypothetical or generic use cases. They include:

Workforce Readiness & Role-Based Training – Assess team capabilities, map required skills, and define future-ready roles through job-specific training and tailored workforce blueprints

– Assess team capabilities, map required skills, and define future-ready roles through job-specific training and tailored workforce blueprints Change Management & Governance – Create policies, rollout plans and feedback loops that drive team alignment, reduce resistance and embed AI adoption into the fabric of how work gets done

– Create policies, rollout plans and feedback loops that drive team alignment, reduce resistance and embed AI adoption into the fabric of how work gets done Tech Stack Optimization & GPT Development – Audit and streamline AI tools with vendor-neutral recommendations for off-the-shelf solutions or custom GPTs trained on company data and workflows

– Audit and streamline AI tools with vendor-neutral recommendations for off-the-shelf solutions or custom GPTs trained on company data and workflows Fractional CMO & CAIO Leadership – Provide senior strategic guidance to drive AI and marketing transformation, without full-time headcount

"Twistive goes beyond training to solve real role-based challenges and create systems that scale," Planchard said. "In one engagement, we cut creative turnaround by 50% by embedding AI directly into content workflows. In another, we eliminated shadow AI exposure by replacing unsanctioned tools with secure systems, without losing momentum. These aren't theoretical gains. They're measurable, operational wins."

With deep experience across North America, EMEA and APAC, Twistive is built to support global rollouts and regional nuance, equipping teams to implement AI with security, clarity and cultural alignment.

To learn more or schedule a strategy call, visit www.twistive.ai.

About Twistive

Twistive is a global AI consultancy purpose-built for marketing and communications. Combining deep industry expertise with technical fluency, Twistive delivers structured, scalable AI adoption through workforce readiness, role-based training, change management, tech stack optimization, GPT development and fractional leadership. The firm helps brands rethink how work gets done — and by whom — while equipping agencies to evolve their staffing, pricing and service delivery models for a hybrid human-AI future.

