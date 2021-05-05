Twistle Appoints Matt Revis as President

In this time of massive digital health transformation, Matt's promotion will allow Kulmeet Singh, Twistle CEO, to focus on the company's expansion into new markets, corporate development, and data science imperatives that will transform patient engagement. As President, Matt will be responsible for company operations, top line growth, and creating the infrastructure to support Twistle's acceleration across all of the major healthcare markets, from health systems to life sciences to payers.

"In the wake of 2020, we see a greater opportunity than ever before to improve healthcare quality by ensuring that patients are activated, supported and reassured in their health journeys," Matt said. "I'm excited about the future of the company, and working with our incredible team and fantastic customers to continue our mission: empower care teams and reduce care variation by automatically keeping patients on track with their medical plan of care."

"Twistle has undergone significant growth in the past year and Matt has stepped up to every challenge," said Singh. "He brings strategic insights and ingenuity to everything he does. Having him at the helm as President will make us even stronger as a company."

Prior to joining Twistle, Matt served in product leadership and general manager roles at Nuance Communications. There, he helped develop the company's speech technology healthcare strategy and built the mobile handset business to $250M in annual revenues. He also led product strategy at Jibo, a robotics startup that Time Magazine named product of the year in 2017. Matt has an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor of arts degree in English Literature from Brandeis University.

About Twistle

Twistle helps care teams transform the patient experience, improve quality, and reduce costs through patient-centered, HIPAA-compliant communication. We offer "turn-by-turn" guidance as patients navigate their health journey - before, during, and after a care episode. A rich library of clinical content and best practices optimizes patient engagement to improve care plan compliance. Twistle delivers education, coaching, remote patient monitoring and assessment forms to regularly connect patients and care teams, delivering a more comprehensive patient experience that also saves valuable staff time, improves patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes, decreases avoidable readmissions and ED visits, and reduces length of stay.

