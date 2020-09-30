Twistle Appoints Two Medical Directors, Deepens Clinical Expertise

"These brilliant and dedicated physicians will accelerate the development of additional communication pathway content to meet the diverse needs of our healthcare clients," said Twistle CEO Kulmeet Singh. He added, "Health systems are increasingly looking for a partner that fosters patient engagement across multiple specialties and procedures, eliminating point solutions where possible. We look forward to Drs. Singh and Janas' leadership in the areas of women's, cardiovascular and population health, in particular."

Singh is a board-certified Obstetrics and Gynecology physician. With her medical degree from the University of Utah School of Medicine, a master of public health degree from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and a fellowship in Family Planning from Johns Hopkins, Dr. Singh was an academic physician at Johns Hopkins University and University of New Mexico (UNM). She served in several leadership roles including Chief of the Division of Family Planning and Associate Professor at UNM. In addition to her role at Twistle, Dr. Singh also serves as a consulting Medical Director to the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) Family Planning Program and is the founding Medical Director of the Reproductive Health ECHO clinic, a collaboration between ECHO, UNM and DOH, disseminating best practices in reproductive health. She has conducted research studies and program development nationally and internationally, with an emphasis on using technology to address social determinants of health (SDoH) to improve health outcomes.

"I have witnessed the disproportionate healthcare burden that women experience both nationally and internationally. I am thrilled to have this opportunity to work with Twistle to help healthcare providers deliver education, coaching and access through the convenience of a mobile phone, with the goal of enhancing and empowering patients in their health care journeys," Singh said.

Dr. Janas earned a medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine, and is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics. He founded Clinical Content Consultants in 2000 to help thousands of healthcare professionals optimize their use of the electronic medical record (EMR) in order to improve patient safety, quality of care, documentation efficiency, coding/billing accuracy, and ROI. Janas will apply his 30-plus years of clinical practice experience, his deep understanding of chronic care management, clinical quality improvement, clinical decision support, clinical care pathways, workflow re-engineering, and remote patient monitoring, and 25 years of EMR implementation and content development expertise to empower providers in the management of acute and chronic disease.

"I am excited to help patients reach their healthcare goals using Twistle, without putting undue stress and strain on the resources of the current health system," Janas noted. "While many conditions call for regular appointments with a physician, it is difficult for patients to orchestrate monthly office visits. "With Twistle's autonomous pathways and asynchronous remote patient monitoring (RPM), we can dramatically improve our understanding and management of patients with Congestive Heart Failure (CHF), Diabetes, Pre-diabetes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, and other chronic illnesses that can lead to premature death."

About Twistle

Twistle helps care teams transform the patient experience, improve quality, and reduce costs through secure, patient-centered communication. We offer "turn-by-turn" guidance as patients navigate their health journey - before, during, and after a care episode. A rich library of clinical, patient-friendly content and best practices optimizes patient engagement to improve care plan compliance. Twistle delivers education, coaching, remote patient monitoring and assessment forms to regularly connect patients and care teams, delivering a more comprehensive patient experience that also saves valuable staff time, improves patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes, decreases avoidable readmissions and ED visits, reduces length of stay and increases revenue.

