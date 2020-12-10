Twistle earns 2020 TripleTree iAward for contribution to consumer healthcare

Twistle is tackling some of healthcare's biggest challenges to improve patients' lives and accelerate virtual care models. ""Prior to the pandemic, our platform supported rapid innovation of new patient communication pathways, which allowed us to quickly deploy remote patient monitoring that empowered over stretched care teams to safely manage larger caseloads during the pandemic," said Kulmeet Singh, CEO of Twistle. "We are now leveraging insightful engagement data to optimize and personalize pathways to provide step by step guidance tailored to each patient's unique needs during any care journey. TripleTree's recognition is validation of Twistle's strategic direction, and more importantly, of the Twistle team that has personified our 'patients first' value in extraordinary ways this year."

Most healthcare happens at home and Twistle enables a seamless, accessible care experience for patients regardless of their location. From surgery to chronic care management to treatment adherence, the platform is proven to be an efficient and effective way to help patients stay on track and experience better outcomes.

Twistle's technology is also uniquely adaptable. In March as the COVID-19 pandemic struck the U.S. healthcare system, Twistle collaborated with a major health system to build and deploy COVID-19 screening and monitoring pathways, going live within one week of project kick-off.The pathways have since supported over 180,000 COVID-19 patients across the country.

That flexibility and creativity is again being applied to a real world challenge today. As healthcare providers prepare to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, they are facing significant administrative challenges including prioritizing front line workers and high risk groups, monitoring recipients for adverse events and ensuring the 2nd dose is administered in a timely manner. To alleviate some administrative burdens, Twistle is rapidly deploying COVID-19 vaccine pathways to automate communication with employees and patients about vaccine availability, evaluation of high risks populations, symptom monitoring, and delivery of vaccine safety education.

Twistle serves more than 250 hospitals and healthcare organizations across the United States and is on track to engage 500,000 patients in 2020. Twistle also offers significant ROI. Typical results for its clients include a 20% decrease in length of hospital stay, 30% reduction in readmissions and emergency department visits, 30% fewer phone calls, and a 92% patient satisfaction rate.

About Twistle

Twistle helps care teams transform the patient experience, improve quality, and reduce costs through patient-centered, HIPAA-compliant communication. We offer "turn-by-turn" guidance as patients navigate their health journey - before, during, and after a care episode. A rich library of clinical content and best practices optimizes patient engagement to improve care plan compliance. Twistle delivers education, coaching, remote patient monitoring and assessment forms to regularly connect patients and care teams, delivering a more comprehensive patient experience that also saves valuable staff time, improves patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes, decreases avoidable readmissions and ED visits, and reduces length of stay.

SOURCE Twistle

Related Links

https://www.twistle.com/

