Twistle Recognized as a Standout Vendor for its Virtual Care Capabilities in New KLAS Patient Engagement Report

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twistle, a leader in secure, patient-centric communication, announced today that it was recognized by analyst firm, KLAS Research, as a standout vendor for its innovative patient engagement platform. In a recently published report, KLAS noted that customers are very satisfied with the outcomes Twistle drives and sees them as innovative and a true partner.

The KLAS report, Patient Engagement Platforms 2020 , summarizes data gathered by interviewing a small sample of vendors' most advanced users. The report identified Twistle's most significant outcomes as:

Reduced readmissions

Reduced length of stay

Decreased readmissions and costs

Increased appointment adherence

Reduced no-shows

Improved patient satisfaction

Better patient communication

Better patient outcomes

"One of my favorite things about the solution is we can evolve and modify it on the fly, and the changes don't require months of updates. We don't have to go through an IT approval process," said a VP of operations at one of Twistle's customers in the report. "We were able to make some interim changes, and then we saw our engagements skyrocket. Patients reported that they were more prepared for their surgeries and that they better understood their post-procedure outcomes. We were very pleased, and based on those initial results, we started identifying some other use cases throughout the organization. We have used the solution to bidirectionally communicate with our patients. We have a virtual care practice where providers communicate with their patients. Providers get maybe one or two phone calls a day because the rest of the communication is done through Twistle's solution. The idea is patients can text a nurse instead of having to call and go through that whole rigmarole. We have expanded the solution beyond preoperative or postoperative uses; we have been really excited to use the product to reduce our readmissions for hypertension. The solution has also been used to help address transition-in-care gaps that we see."

KLAS asked "advanced users", those that have adopted a broad range of patient engagement products, modules or tools from a single vendor, about the capabilities they use from their vendor and how deeply patients are adopting those capabilities. Utilizing these insights, KLAS analysts validated the capabilities of the following patient engagement solutions offered by Twistle and identify them as a standout vendor for: pre-visit communication, post-visit communication, meaningful and timely education, provider messaging, and telemedicine.

"We are delighted about KLAS Research's findings and see it as a validation of our work to build relationships with our customers and deliver the tools they need to improve patient outcomes," said Kulmeet Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Founder of Twistle. "It's gratifying to hear that our clients appreciate the platform's flexibility and depth of functionality, and are adapting Twistle to solve other clinical and business problems that further optimize patient experiences and outcomes."

About Twistle

Twistle helps care teams transform the patient experience, improve quality, and reduce costs through patient-centered, HIPAA-compliant communication. We offer "turn-by-turn" guidance as patients navigate their health journey - before, during, and after a care episode. A rich library of clinical content and best practices optimizes patient engagement to improve care plan compliance. Twistle delivers education, coaching, remote patient monitoring and assessment forms to regularly connect patients and care teams, delivering a more comprehensive patient experience that also saves valuable staff time, improves patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes, decreases avoidable readmissions and ED visits, and reduces length of stay.

About KLAS Research

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. KLAS data and reports represent the combined opinions of actual people from healthcare organizations regarding how their vendors, products, and/or services perform against their organization's objectives and expectations. KLAS findings are a unique compilation of candid opinions and are real measurements representing the feedback of interviewed individuals. Learn more at https://klasresearch.com.

