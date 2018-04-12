Twistlock Advances Security For All Cloud Native Environments Beyond Containers and Serverless

"As container adoption grows, our customers are both scaling their deployments and sharing them across multiple business units. We have some customers with more than 10,000 hosts and customers with multiple, compartmentalized environments, so it's critical that we offer solutions for hybrid environments and infinite scale," said John Morello, chief technology officer of Twistlock.

With the release of 2.4 Twistlock customers can now have a single central Console with a single URL that provides visibility and protection across environments of any size or complexity, either with shared configurations and rule sets, or compartmentalized, independently operated tenants.

"With enterprises increasingly turning to hybrid environments for their critical business applications and data, there's an increased need for modern security that protects applications no matter where they run," said Ben Bernstein, chief executive officer, Twistlock. "There has never been a better time for enterprises to consider securing critical business apps and data. We are constantly looking to innovate and meet organizational needs of today and as the market continues to evolve, this includes offering protection for companies operating in any environment from containers, to serverless to traditional VMs," Bernstein added.

Linux and Windows Server VM Defenders. Though containers are the predominant way to deploy modern applications, most customers still have workloads that run directly on VMs, not within containers. In 2.4, Twistlock is going beyond containers and serverless, offering security for all cloud-native environments, including Linux and Windows Servers. This protection matches the capabilities within containers, providing runtime defense, vulnerability management, compliance, and access capabilities, while the security for Windows in 2.4 focuses on vulnerability management, with additional features coming later this year.

Other key features for 2.4 include:

Host Runtime V2. More comprehensive preventive runtime defense, while also demonstrating lower false positive rates, for increased predictive accuracy.

More comprehensive preventive runtime defense, while also demonstrating lower false positive rates, for increased predictive accuracy. Multiple Registry Scanners. For organizations running distributed, complex environments, multiple registry scanners can be configured for increased speed and scalability.

For organizations running distributed, complex environments, multiple registry scanners can be configured for increased speed and scalability. Time Based Vulnerability Blocking. The ability to provide grace periods for developers to address vulnerabilities detected throughout the build process.

The ability to provide grace periods for developers to address vulnerabilities detected throughout the build process. CNNF For Windows. Beta support for the Cloud Native Network Firewall (CNNF) for Windows, allowing network controls to be applied to Windows container environments.

About Twistlock

Twistlock is the leading provider of container and cloud native cybersecurity solutions for the modern enterprise. From precise, actionable vulnerability management to automatically deployed runtime protection and firewalls, Twistlock protects applications across the development lifecycle and into production. Purpose built for containers, serverless, and other leading technologies - Twistlock gives developers the speed they want, and CISOs the controls they need. For more information, please visit www.twistlock.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/twistlock-advances-security-for-all-cloud-native-environments-beyond-containers-and-serverless-300628643.html

SOURCE Twistlock

Related Links

http://www.twistlock.com

