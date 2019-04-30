Twistlock Awarded CIS Certification Across Four Benchmarks

PORTLAND, Ore., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twistlock, the leader in cloud native cybersecurity, announced today that its platform has been certified by CIS Benchmark ™ to check its customers' cloud native applications and infrastructure against the consensus-based best practice standards contained in Kubernetes, Docker, Linux and AWS benchmarks. Organizations that leverage Twistlock can ensure that the configurations of their critical assets align with the CIS Benchmarks consensus-based practice standards.

Twistlock has been awarded CIS Security Software Certification for the following CIS Benchmarks:

CIS Benchmark for Amazon Web Services Foundations v1.2.0, Level 1 Profile

CIS Benchmark for Kubernetes Benchmark v1.3.0, Level 1 Profile

CIS Benchmark for Docker Community Edition Benchmark v1.1.0, Level 1 Profile

CIS Benchmark for Docker Community Edition Benchmark v1.1.0, Level 2 Profile

CIS Benchmark for Docker Community Edition Benchmark v1.1.0, Level 1 Linux Host OS Profile

CIS Benchmark for Distribution Independent Linux v1.1.0, Level 1 Server Profile

"We are very pleased to be certified by CIS Benchmarks across multiple profiles," said John Morello, Chief Technology Officer, Twistlock. "With this verification from CIS, our customers can fully benefit from comprehensive coverage across four key benchmarks. We're especially proud that our coverage on the Docker benchmark is comprehensive. Twistlock supports all three profiles, including the level 2 profile. According to CIS, Level 2 profiles are 'intended for environments or use cases where security is paramount' — they go above and beyond level 1 profiles, which contain recommendations that are 'practical and prudent.'"

The CIS certifications continue Twistlock's focus on leadership of standards for cloud native compliance and security. Twistlock shipped the industry-first benchmark for securely deploying popular service mesh technology, Istio, and currently offers detailed compliance implementation guides for standards such as HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and NIST SP 800-53. The official guidance on container security from NIST, SP 800-190, was authored by Twistlock CTO John Morello. The Twistlock Labs security research team is responsible for developing many additional compliance checks in our product that are critical to the secure operation of apps running on cloud native infrastructure.

This certification is issued by CIS® (Center for Internet Security, Inc.). "Cybersecurity challenges are mounting daily, which makes the need for standard configurations imperative. By certifying its product with CIS, Twistlock has demonstrated its commitment to actively solve the foundational problem of ensuring standard configurations are used throughout a given enterprise," said Curtis Dukes, CIS Executive Vice President of Security Best Practices & Automation Group.

In order for a product to receive the CIS Benchmarks Certification, a vendor must adapt its product to accurately report to the security recommendations in the associated CIS Benchmarks profile. CIS Certified Security Software Products demonstrate a strong commitment by the vendors to provide their customers with the ability to ensure their assets are secured according to consensus-based best practice standards.

The CIS Benchmarks program is a trusted, independent authority that facilitates the collaboration of public and private industry experts to achieve consensus on practical and actionable solutions. CIS Benchmarks are recommended as industry-accepted system hardening standards and are used by organizations in meeting compliance requirements for Federal Information Security Management Act, PCI, Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act and other security requirements.





About CIS

CIS® (Center for Internet Security, Inc.) is a forward-thinking, non-profit entity that harnesses the power of a global IT community to safeguard private and public organizations against cyber threats. The CIS Controls™ and CIS Benchmarks™ are the global standard and recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data against the most pervasive attacks. These proven guidelines are continuously refined and verified by a volunteer, global community of experienced IT professionals. Our CIS Hardened Images™ are virtual machine emulations preconfigured to provide secure, on-demand, and scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to both the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the go-to resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center™ (EI-ISAC™), which supports the cybersecurity needs of U.S. State, Local and Territorial elections offices. To learn more, visit CISecurity.org or follow us on Twitter: @CISecurity .

About Twistlock

Trusted by more than 35% of the Fortune 100, Twistlock is the world's first truly comprehensive cloud native security platform, providing holistic coverage across hosts, containers, and serverless in a single platform. Twistlock is cloud-native and API-enabled itself, protecting all your workloads regardless of what underlying compute technology powers them. For more information, please visit www.twistlock.com .

