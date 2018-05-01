Twistlock CTO, John Morello Speaking at KubeCon EU Sharing the Benefits of Cloud Native Security

WHAT: Morello will be presenting a case study at KubeCon EU 2018, sharing his expertise and recommendations on cloud native security, specifically providing guidance on how containers make security and compliance instantly easier. As containers become the standard method for delivering and deploying applications, customers are utilizing a "lift-and-shift" approach to migrating their existing applications. By doing this, users can immediately reap the benefits of containers, including greatly simplified testing and deployment, without the need to reconstruct the entire application, as well as easier-to-manage vulnerabilities, ensuring regulatory compliance, and providing runtime defense. Morello also will break down the security advantages of containers relative to traditional architectures using a real-life app as an example.

WHEN: Thursday, May 3, 2018, from 15:50-16:25 CPH Time

WHERE: C1-M3, at the Bella Center, Copenhagen, Denmark

Twistlock Booth: For more information on Twistlock stop by booth: S-C14

About Twistlock

Twistlock is the leading provider of container and cloud native cybersecurity solutions for the modern enterprise. From precise, actionable vulnerability management to automatically deployed runtime protection and firewalls, Twistlock protects applications across the development lifecycle and into production. Purpose built for containers, serverless, and other leading technologies - Twistlock gives developers the speed they want, and CISOs the controls they need. For more information, please visit www.twistlock.com

