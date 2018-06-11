Twistlock Launches Twistlock Advantage Program

Vendors from the DevOps, cloud and security industries are joining the Twistlock Advantage Program to provide a modern set of tools and practices for customers running cloud native applications and adopting DevSecOps practices. Members will deliver technology and consulting services to speed customer adoption and success with cloud native technology.

"Our customers aren't just modernizing their security - they're reinventing the way they build, ship and run applications. By uniting in the Twistlock Advantage Program, Twistlock and our partners are able to collectively provide a better customer experience at every stage of the application lifecycle with innovative technology and consulting solutions," said John Leon, Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Alliances, Twistlock.

Program benefits include training materials and courses, access to APIs and technical documentation to enable co-development and integration, as well as go to market resources and joint promotion opportunities. By enrolling in the Twistlock Advantage Program, partners can increase their value to customers by helping to provide security at every stage of the DevSecOps workflow.

The Twistlock Advantage Program debuts at this week's DockerCon conference in San Francisco, CA. Charter members include: Amazon Web Services (AWS) (Twistlock is an AWS Partner Network (APN) Partner), Cloudability, CodeFresh, CyberArk, Cylance, Datadog, Diamanti, JFrog, Pivotal, Rancher, Red Hat, Red Lock, Sumo Logic and SUSE.

"Pivotal combines proven software development methodology with our leading cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry, to transform how some of the world's largest organizations build and deliver applications," said Nima Badiey, head of business development for Cloud Foundry at Pivotal. "As a launch partner in the Twistlock TAP program, Twistlock and Pivotal intend to work together to help our mutual customers add next-generation security elements into their tool chains, to protect containers and applications running on the platform."

"The Diamanti hyperconverged container platform is purpose-built for modern cloud and open-source environments. Our partnership with Twistlock supports our shared view of bringing modern cloud-native applications and infrastructure to the enterprise, with industry-leading security, performance and ease-of-use through the lifecycle of the application." – Fred Love, VP of Marketing, Diamanti.

"As organizations undergo digital transformations, container technologies are enabling them to build and deploy flexible, cloud-native applications at scale," said Mike Werner, senior director, Global Technology Ecosystems, Red Hat. "Enabling enterprise customer success in this area often requires a broad ecosystem working together to advance industry standards and to certify solutions that have been tested to work together. By collaborating with companies like Twistlock, Red Hat is aiming to help customers accelerate their path to innovation with cloud-native apps."

"At Codefresh we're focused on helping engineering teams deliver containers to production with our CI/CD platform. Many of our customers rely on Codefresh's integration with Twistlock to secure their cloud-native apps. It makes perfect sense...build, deliver and secure!" - Dan Garfield, VP of Marketing, Codefresh

"One of the most critical quality signals for any serious software team is the ability to identify and measure vulnerabilities, security threats and compliance concerns in a repeatable manner, and the ability to track all metadata between builds. Twistlock is enabling our mutual customers to deliver software with greater confidence and repeatability, and the integration between their products and JFrog Artifactory is easy to set and get running quickly." - Kit Merker, VP Business Development, JFrog

"RedLock enables effective cloud threat defense for clients using AWS, Azure, and Google cloud environments. In partnership with Twistlock, clients can gain visibility both inside and out of their container deployments in the public cloud. This partnership will bring extended visibility for our mutual clients leveraging containers in their stack." - Andrew Davidson, VP Business Development and Alliances, RedLock

"Our mission is to democratize analytics through a new class of security analytics solutions that integrate application insight within infrastructure defense, making data accessible, simple and powerful for businesses of all sizes to gain the actionable insights they need to secure their organizations. Our partnership with Twistlock gives our joint customers a powerful visualization of their cloud-native security data which they can action with better and more secure insights." - Jabari Norton, Vice President of Global Partner Sales and Alliances Sumo Logic

About Twistlock

Twistlock is the leading provider of container and cloud native cybersecurity solutions for the modern enterprise. From precise, actionable vulnerability management to automatically deployed runtime protection and firewalls, Twistlock protects applications across the development lifecycle and into production. Purpose built for containers, serverless, and other leading technologies - Twistlock gives developers the speed they want, and CISOs the controls they need. For more information, please visit www.twistlock.com

Red Hat is a trademark or registered trademark of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

