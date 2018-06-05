Twistlock Provides Full Lifecycle, Automated Security for Cloud Native Workloads Running on Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes

"Many of our customers run Kubernetes in their AWS environments today - and have been eagerly awaiting the general availability of Amazon EKS. We've worked closely with AWS to ensure full support for Amazon EKS throughout the preview period - and are excited to bring Twistlock's simple deployment, and full lifecycle, full stack protection to applications running in Amazon EKS at the public launch. The great thing about Amazon EKS is that because it's based on standard Kubernetes, everything we do already just works - making it easy for customers to migrate safely," said John Leon, VP of BD and Strategic Alliances for Twistlock.

"Twistlock allows our team to easily protect containerized applications running on Articulate's AWS environment. With Twistlock, we're able to identify and address risks before apps reach production - helping our teams ship safer code and gain our customers' trust," said Pim Polderman, Platform Engineer at Articulate.

By supporting Amazon EKS, Twistlock builds upon its existing protection of AWS workloads. In July 2017, Twistlock became the first product to provide security for AWS Lambda - giving customers the ability to protect containers and serverless functions in a unified platform. As a launch company to Amazon Elastic Container Registry (Amazon ECR), Twistlock has long ensured that users of AWS container services can enforce trusted images and prevent vulnerable code from reaching production. And with native support for Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), Twistlock ensures that AWS customers running containers are protected - regardless of deployment method.

About Twistlock

Twistlock is a leading provider of container and cloud native cybersecurity solutions for the modern enterprise. From precise, actionable vulnerability management to automatically deployed runtime protection and firewalls, Twistlock protects applications across the development lifecycle and into production. Purpose built for containers, serverless, and other leading technologies - Twistlock gives developers the speed they want, and CISOs the controls they need. For more information, please visit www.twistlock.com

SOURCE Twistlock