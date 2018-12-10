Twistlock Releases Istio Compliance Checks

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twistlock, the leader in cloud native security, today announced the release of the Twistlock Istio Compliance Checks, a benchmark of standards to help organizations deploy and run the popular Istio service mesh in a secure fashion.

The set of compliance checks, downloadable on Twistlock.com , are the first publicly available compliance standards for the Istio service mesh. In addition to the checks themselves, Twistlock has also released a detailed guide to security for Istio and other service mesh technologies, including detailed instructions on how to implement compliance best practices.

"Since Istio's 0.1 release in May 2017, we've seen many of our customers deploy it to manage their microservices," said Twistlock CTO John Morello. "By publicly releasing our first set of Istio Compliance Checks, along with a detailed implementation guide, Twistlock is helping Istio users trust that their service mesh is deployed securely and protected from threats."

The release of the Twistlock Istio Compliance Checks continues Twistlock's leadership of standards for cloud native security. Twistlock currently offers detailed compliance implementation guides for standards such as HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and NIST SP 800-53. The first official advice on container security from NIST, SP 800-190, was authored by Twistlock CTO John Morello. The Twistlock Labs security research team is responsible for discovering 14 CVEs related to cloud native technologies.

For more information about the Twistlock Istio Compliance Checks, visit Twistlock.com/Istio.

