Twitch Gambling Streamers Find a New Home With Time2play

ST JULIAN'S, Malta, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Time2play.com, the trustworthy online gaming review site and part of the Kafe Rocks Group, is throwing open its virtual doors to gambling streamers after Twitch announced it will ban links and referral codes as of Aug. 17, 2021.

"It is an understandable, and inevitable, decision by Twitch," said Tim Tepass, Time2play chairman. "Gambling content should not sit alongside gaming streams that appeal to minors. We are offering a dedicated platform that will connect streamers with adult players, who want to be fully informed about online casinos and the games they offer."

In keeping with its mission to be fully transparent, Time2play will make it clear to viewers how streamers using its platform are funded. It will also ask streamers to sign and adhere to a code of conduct. Users will also be able to flag any content that they feel is in breach of this code.

Simon Pilkington, CEO Kafe Rocks Group, commented, "There is clearly a desire for the content the gambling streamers produce. With audiences frequently numbering in the thousands for the most popular channels. What we want to do is to help ensure that it is shown in the right context and to the right people."

The live stream content will complement Time2play's offering of expert and user reviews of legal online casinos and sportsbooks. It combines those reviews with an aggregation of all available industry opinions to create the Time2play Playscore, a unique offering within the online gaming community.

Time2play invites all streamers who are interested in working with them to contact them via the sign-up page at www.Time2play.com/streaming.

About Time2play

Time2play is an online gambling review site founded by iGaming veterans in 2021 with the mission of providing an independent and trustworthy source of information to players. Time2play is part of the Kafe Rocks group.

About KaFe Rocks Group: KaFe Rocks is a remote-working iGaming Affiliate providing users with a global portfolio of informative websites, localised content, and data that will help consumers worldwide make informed choices.

