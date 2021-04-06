Twitch Joins Forces with CMN to Launch ¡LatinUp!, a New Live Content Channel Designed to Elevate Latin Music, Culture and Voices

MIAMI, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three powerhouses from the entertainment industry, CMN, the leader in live Latin entertainment, Twitch, the interactive livestreaming service, and Amazon Music LAT!N, a new global destination and brand developed to celebrate the many genres and artists of Latin Music, have joined forces to create the premier live music destination to elevate Latin music, culture and voices: ¡LatinUp! The first-of-its-kind streaming channel offers bilingual music content with live performances by rising artists and the most sought after talent in the Hispanic market, representing a diverse roster of genres including Tropical, Pop, Regional Mexican, and Spanish Rock.

"We are excited to launch a channel that highlights the uniqueness of Latin culture and the people, stories and places that influence artists' everyday lives and craft in never-before-seen ways," said Erik Bankston, Head of Branded Entertainment at CMN. "What sets ¡LatinUp! apart is the cutting-edge content and innovative real-time engagement opportunities between artists and fans globally. With this program, and the help of our partners at Twitch and Amazon Music LAT!N, we look forward to elevating not only Latin music, but also the voices that make up our cultural diversity."

The official ¡LatinUp! kickoff features a lineup of performances by rising artists such as Thyago, Chesca, Simon Grossmann, XAXO, COASTCITY, as well as a livestream concert by Latin Reggaeton sensation Sech, and many more to be announced. The programming will include weekly live content, inclusive of a six-hour virtual festival as the channel's cornerstone event, such as:

¡ LatinUp! Virtual Fest – ¡LatinUp!'s Tentpole Event featuring a six-hour festival live streamed that will bring Amazon Music Latin's roster of "playlists" to life featuring produced and live performances of today's hottest Latin talent and music.

"Twitch brings diverse voices together and provides the opportunity to share and learn about different backgrounds and traditions every day," said Brian Rucker, Director of Premium Music Content at Twitch. "We are thrilled to bring ¡LatinUp! to our Twitch community and create a destination that celebrates Latin music and the artists at the forefront of this genre. This channel will not only enable the Twitch community to immerse themselves in Latin culture and interests but also offers a way for fans from around the world to listen to and connect with Latin artists in real time."

"Amazon Music LAT!N celebrates the diversity and many genres of Latin music while giving fans an outlet to connect – and reconnect – to their culture, roots, and to each other," said Rocio Guerrero, Global Head of Latin at Amazon Music. "¡LatinUp! is a natural extension of this and we're so thrilled and proud to work with CMN and Twitch to offer fans and artists at all levels of their careers even more opportunities to connect, now in such an exciting new format."

¡LatinUp! offers weekly programming throughout the year on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/latinup

