New Partnership Unveiled as Cinna Kicks Off Month-Long "Cinnathon" Livestream Event

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bang Energy is marking one of its biggest plays yet in the creator economy with the announcement of its newest brand ambassador, Twitch phenomenon and streamer, Cinna.

Cinna dropped the news on Saturday as she kicked off an ambitious 31-day Subathon attempt to become Twitch's most-subscribed female creator, positioning Bang at the center of one of the summer's biggest streaming events.

Twitch Phenom Cinna Declares for Bang Energy During Record-Breaking Subathon Attempt

Known for her magnetic personality, quick wit and wildly engaging "Just Chatting" and variety streams, Cinna has become one of Twitch's fastest-rising stars. A two-time Sapphire Award winner for Best Female Streamer, she has built a passionate community of more than one million followers across platforms through authentic storytelling, spontaneous entertainment and an unmistakable connection with her audience.

Starting today, Cinna is streaming continuously for 31 days in an unprecedented Subathon designed to rally her community behind an ambitious goal: becoming Twitch's most-subscribed female creator to date. Throughout the month, viewers can expect daily challenges, creator collaborations, celebrity appearances, community-driven chaos and viral moments, as Bang Energy powers the experience through integrated content, branded challenges, product placements and exclusive fan giveaways – not to mention her dedicated Bang-branded weight room!

"Bang has been a part of my routine long before this partnership, so getting the chance to officially work together feels like a natural fit," said Cinna. "I'm excited to create fun content together and share a brand I genuinely enjoy with my community. Let's make every moment a Bang."

"Cinna has built an incredibly loyal community by showing up as her genuine self and consistently pushing what's possible," added Lauren Albano, General Manager of Bang Energy. "Cinna isn't afraid to set bold goals or bring her community along for the ride, and that's exactly what drew us to her. Her authenticity, fearless ambition and the drive to push beyond expectations also mirror everything Bang stands for. We're excited to fuel her throughout this incredible journey and bring fans along for every milestone."

The partnership reflects Bang Energy's continued investment in creators who are shaping the future of entertainment and connecting with audiences in real and culture-defining ways. As Cinna pursues one of the most ambitious milestones in Twitch history, Bang will have an always-on presence throughout the month with custom integrations designed to enhance the fan experience while celebrating the passion and energy that define both the creator and the brand.

Fans can follow Cinna's historic month-long Cinnathon on Twitch now: https://www.twitch.tv/cinna/videos

About Bang Energy

Bang Energy is a high-octane energy category disruptor, built for spontaneous moments and good times — wherever life takes you. With zero-sugar formulations and bold, unconventional flavor profiles, Bang delivers fun, flavorful energy designed to complement real-world experiences. Rooted in culture and driven by creativity, Bang is your go-to sidekick for everyday adventures. Bang Energy is available in a variety of fan-favorite flavors, including Purple Haze, Peach Mango, Lime Pop Drop, Blue Razz, Black Cherry Vanilla, Cotton Candy, and Star Blast. Learn more at BangEnergy.com.

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SOURCE Bang Energy