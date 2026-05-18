Bang Energy Launches American Berry - A Bold New Flavor Celebrating 250 Years of America

"Happy Birthday, America!" said Bang GM Lauren Albano. "We created this flavor to celebrate 250 years of freedom, fun and fireworks. We're ready to fuel the biggest birthday party on Earth!"

Rolling out nationwide beginning May 18, Bang American Berry features a vibrant berry medley with a playful candy twist and comes in a striking patriotic can built for a quarter-millennium celebration. The flavor debuts as a summer feature and will be available through the end of 2026, extending the celebration well beyond America's 250th.

More than just a new flavor, American Berry is designed to celebrate a cultural moment and show up for the country's big milestone. From music festivals and summer parties to campus appearances and holiday celebrations, American Berry continues Bang Energy's mission to innovate through fearless flavor experimentation.

Like Purple Haze, Lime Pop Drop, Peach Mango and the rest of the Bang family, each 16-oz. can of American Berry energizes with 300 mg of caffeine and contains zero sugar and zero calories, along with Ultra CoQ10 and essential aminos, powering the "READY SET BANG" ethos.

Whether it's cracking a can at a backyard BBQ, keeping the good times flowing for a night out, or fueling the next adventure, American Berry provides the spark for 2026's biggest celebrations.

Bang American Berry is available now at national retailers.

About Bang Energy

Bang Energy is a lifestyle energy brand built for spontaneous moments and good times — wherever life takes you. With zero-sugar formulations and bold, unconventional flavor profiles, Bang delivers fun, flavorful energy designed to complement real-world experiences. Rooted in culture and driven by creativity, Bang connects with thrill-seekers, creators, and the next generation of tastemakers by showing up as the go-to sidekick for everyday adventures. Bang Energy is available in a variety of fan-favorite flavors, including Purple Haze, Any Means Orange, Peach Mango, Lime Pop Drop, Blue Razz, Black Cherry Vanilla, Cotton Candy, Star Blast, and now American Berry. Learn more at BangEnergy.com.

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SOURCE Bang Energy