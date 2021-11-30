Twitch.tv Film 'Night, Mother' Makes Its Los Angeles Premiere at the Culver City Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Culver City Film Festival's official 2021 line up includes 'Night, Mother', an innovative, "hybrid" film produced exclusively for Twitch.tv. From Executive Producer and Lead Actress Sheila Houlahan (The Little Things, Ambulance), this daring new film is constructed of interwoven live-captured Twitch performances as well as traditional, pre-filmed segments.

During a zoom call amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, a daughter reveals to her mother her plan to commit suicide within the hour. Night, Mother on Twitch | Official Poster

Directed by John Patrick Lowrie (Dota 2) and starring legendary voice actress Ellen McLain (Portal), this production was presented and edited in real-time on September 24, 2021 in front of an audience of over 24,000 by Cinematographer Trevor Roach. The film aims to raise awareness around the current collapse of the mental health care system in America during the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was released during National Suicide Prevention Month in an effort to shine a light on the harsh realities of suicidal ideation.

Houlahan states: "As a suicide attempt survivor myself, I can only imagine what folks must be experiencing right now after almost 2 years in lockdown. There is an unprecedented volume of folks suffering from complex PTSD right now, and I hope this film can help folks realize that they aren't alone in their experience. We're in this together."

'Night, Mother' will be screening on December 8, 2021, at 6 PM at the Cinemark 18 & XD Theater 6081 Center Dr. Suite 201, Los Angeles, CA 90045.

For further details on 'Night, Mother', visit www.sheilahoulahan.com/productions

Ticketing information can be found at: bit.ly/culvertix

