Twitter Exec and Technology Experts to Advise Manufacturers on the Next Industrial Revolution During the Smart Manufacturing Experience

Kicking off the keynotes on Monday, April 30, Jeffrey Ma, senior director of business insights and group project manager for Twitter, will present, "Ten Times Better: Maximize Performance through Big Data." During this session, Ma will discuss how to use gaming, analytics and competitive tracking to gain constructive feedback and create more motivated teams.

During the SMARTx Tech Talks on Tuesday, May 1, four visionary leaders will give short inspirational talks on driving innovation. The SMARTx Tech Talks will be presented in a concise, idea-packed format and are intended to leave attendees with a glimpse of what manufacturing will look like in the future. Featured SMARTx facilitators include: Emmy award-winning TV personality, writer, technology expert and consultant Katie Linendoll; Wang Jin, postdoctoral associate, MIT Sloan School of Management; Paul Manikas, senior industry solution executive, Microsoft Corp.; and Steven Taub, managing director, GE Ventures.

On Wednesday, May 2, technology futurist Jack Shaw will present real-world examples of trailblazing businesses that are using Intelligent Systems to cut costs, improve service and promote innovation, during his presentation titled, "Artificial Intelligence-Business Systems and Processes that Think for Themselves."

"For our first Smart Manufacturing Experience event, we wanted to bring in speakers of diverse backgrounds with a wealth of knowledge about the digital revolution, and with this lineup, our attendees will be well informed," said Kimberly Farrugia, senior event manager, SME. "After hearing from Jeffrey Ma, the SMARTx Tech Talk speakers, and Jack Shaw, our event attendees will walk away with key insights they can implement immediately to get better business results through advanced technologies."

Click here for the full schedule of keynote, conference and workshop speakers. To learn more about the Smart Manufacturing Experience, visit smartmanufacturingexperience.com.

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With more than 85 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through an education foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

About AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology

AMT represents U.S.-based builders and distributors of manufacturing technology – the advanced machinery, devices, and digital equipment that U.S. manufacturing relies on to be productive, innovative, and competitive. Located in McLean, VA, near the nation's capital, AMT acts as the industry's voice to speed the pace of innovation, increase global competitiveness and develop manufacturing's advanced workforce of tomorrow. With extensive expertise in industry data and intelligence, as well as a full complement of international business operations, AMT offers its members an unparalleled level of support. AMT also produces IMTS – The International Manufacturing Technology show, the premier manufacturing technology event in North America. amtonline.org

