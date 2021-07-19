Twitter Gone Rogue: Who governs content in Canada? Lawsuit from Joel Bakan and Sujit Choudhry argues Canadian democracy is under assault by big tech policies

Constitutional challenge accuses Twitter, Canadian government of failing to protect freedom of expression and democracy over refusal to allow ads about Canadian documentary film

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The team behind the global documentaries The Corporation (the highest grossing documentary in Canadian history) and The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel (which examines how corporate power, including big tech's, threatens democracy) is suing Twitter and the Canadian government in a landmark case to establish responsibilities of tech platforms.

The case arises out of Twitter's rejection of "boosted" posts featuring a trailer for The New Corporation. Twitter claimed the posts were too "political," "sensitive," and "inappropriate" to be promoted on its platform. The posts feature clips and voiceover from, among other esteemed commentators, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Michael Sandel, Vandana Shiva, Bill Gates, and Anand Giridharadas.

"Biden says Facebook allows too much free speech (and that it's killing people). Trump says Twitter doesn't allow enough (and he's suing them). The overarching story? Platforms do whatever they want, and there's not much we – even a past and current president – can do about it. This case aims to change that – at least in Canada, and hopefully beyond," said Joel Bakan, writer, co-director (with Jennifer Abbott), and executive producer of The New Corporation , and part of the legal team.

The case is based on the claim that Twitter, because of its central role in Canadian democratic discourse, is legally prohibited from restricting political and social speech that causes no harm – such as The New Corporation post – in the same way that governments are.

"The film is about the urgent need for more robust democracy and greater democratic control of corporations – including big tech. If Twitter doesn't want people to know about this film, what will it censor next?"

added Bakan.

Key Facts:

During promotion for The New Corporation , which is a sequel to the multi-award-winning The Corporation , the top performing documentary in Canadian history, Twitter declined to allow posts of the trailer for the film to be promoted as ads.

, which is a sequel to the multi-award-winning , the top performing documentary in Canadian history, Twitter declined to allow posts of the trailer for the film to be promoted as ads. No satisfactory explanation for the rejection was ever provided – Twitter simply claimed the posts were "political," "inappropriate," and "sensitive," and thereby offended its policies.

The rejection negatively impacted the visibility of the film and its launch, and also had tangible negative effects on the film's performance and brand recognition.

Decisions about Canadian-running content were made out of California , calling into question Canadian content sovereignty.

, calling into question Canadian content sovereignty. The case is fundamentally different from Donald Trump's case against Twitter – Canadian free speech law, unlike its US counterpart, and more like that in most other countries, accommodates free speech claims against non-government actors like Twitter, and does not protect incendiary, hateful, discriminatory and other types of harmful speech.

Leading the legal arguments are Sujit Choudhry and filmmaker and author Joel Bakan , two Harvard-trained constitutional lawyers, both former Rhodes Scholars and law clerks to Chief Justices of the Supreme Court of Canada. Choudhry practices at Huron Chambers, and Bakan is a law professor at the University of British Columbia.

