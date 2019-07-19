Twitter Philanthropist Bill Pulte Makes Good on Promise to President Trump and Gives $30,000 to Recently Homeless Nashville Veteran

Last week after a tweet challenging President Trump: "If @realDonaldTrump retweets this, I will give $30,000 to a Veteran on Twitter." President Trump retweeted @pulte with the following response: "Thank you Bill."

The nonprofit Veteran help organization Code of Vets suggested Lena Ramon, a two-tour Veteran who suffered a traumatic brain injury on her second tour in Iraq. She is 100% disabled and suffers from PTSD. She and her kids were homeless and living out of a car from September of 2018 through January of 2019.

Code of Vets @CodeofVets helped Lena and her children secure housing but she did lose her car due to financial hardship. Bill Pulte used $20,000 to purchase a new car for the Veteran, which he personally drove from Chicago to Nashville Thursday night. The remaining $10,000 was presented in the form of a check. Both gifts were given to Lena this morning in Nashville.

"We are hearing from politicians, athletes, professionals, blue collar workers, moms, dads, everyone," said Pulte. "People care and want to make a difference. We are literally changing the giving paradigm. This is only the beginning."

To get a feel for the energy, response and passion, visit @pulte.

SOURCE Bill Pulte