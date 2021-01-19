Twitter VP Engineering Nick Caldwell Joins True Board of Directors

"We couldn't be more excited to have Nick join our Board. We founded True because we believe that data-driven technology had the ability to create better business results for our clients, and having Nick's input on our current and future innovations will produce even better outcomes for the companies we serve," said Brad Stadler, founder and co-CEO of True.

"True understands that data powers everything–the talent industry included. There is great opportunity to use tech to radically increase the transparency, efficiency, and diversity of the global talent market. True is primed to take the disruption they've already begun and accelerate it to do exactly this," said Nick Caldwell, Twitter VP Engineering and True Board Director.

"Technology will never stop evolving, so having a perspective as thorough in product technology like Nick's will help guide us as we grow and shift along with it. Nick is an extremely talented addition to our Board of Directors," said Joe Riggione, founder and co-CEO of True.

Nick joins fellow True Directors Jennifer Ceran, CFO of Smartsheet; Alex Shootman, President and CEO of Workfront; Evan Wittenberg, EVP & Chief People Officer at Ancestry and True co-founders and CEOs Brad Stadler and Joe Riggione.

As a VP Engineering at Twitter, Nick Caldwell is responsible for building consumer product experiences that serve the public conversation. Previously he was Chief Product Officer at Looker (acquired by Google) and VP of Engineering at Reddit. He also spent 13 years at Microsoft, culminating in a role as General Manager of the Power BI product family where he rapidly transformed the company's business intelligence suite. Nick holds a degree in computer science and electrical engineering from MIT and an MBA from U.C. Berkeley Haas. Nick is also a board member for /dev/color, a non-profit whose mission is to maximize the impact of Black software engineers. Nick is a native of Prince George's County Maryland, but is happy to call San Francisco home.

About True

The True platform is a global suite of products and services driving the intelligence behind talent management. True consists of four business units: True Search, Thrive, Synthesis, and AboveBoard.

True Search

Global recruitment for board members, c-suite executives, VPs, directors and other strategic talent. We focus on investment firms, their portfolio companies, and public companies seeking transformative growth.

Thrive

Collaborative, real-time talent relationship management software and information services for search firms, in-house recruiters, and VC/PE firms looking to make better hiring decisions.

Synthesis

A multi-layered approach to leadership assessment and development which combines the evaluation methods of elite military units, executive coaching techniques and agile methodology principles.

AboveBoard

A diversity-focused startup bringing unparalleled solutions to the critical need to bring more women and executives of color to leadership roles. We provide access to hundreds to full-time or interim opportunities so members can proactively find their next executive role based on what they want to accomplish rather than who they know.

Channa Green

Chief Communications Officer

m: 202.812.6858

[email protected]

SOURCE True

Related Links

https://trueplatform.com

