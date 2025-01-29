TWIX® IS GIVING FANS THE CHANCE TO WIN TWO SOLID GOLD BARS ON GAME DAY

TWIX, the iconic brand of two, launches the Second Screen Staredown to bring two times the fun to fans during the Big Game.

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TWIX®, proudly part of Mars, is doubling the game day fun with the launch of a digital game designed around a modern human behavior: second screening. Second screening is synonymous with entertainment as a core part of how consumers engage with and react to content. Nearly four in five (79%) fans who plan to watch the Big Game say they'll be checking their phones. 60% of them say it'll be to text friends and family or catch up on social media for the internet's reaction to both the game and highly anticipated ads1. TWIX, the brand of two, is using this insight to offer a second game for fans to engage with, while they watch the Big Game. Why? Because two is more than one!

Ying Yang Twins, D-Roc and Kaine, partner with TWIX to launch the first-ever TWIX Second Screen Staredown during the Big Game, giving fans the chance to win two solid gold bars.

Beginning during the first ad break after kick-off and during every unique ad break afterwards, fans can visit www.TWIX.com to play the Second Screen Staredown by holding their gaze on their phone for their chance to enter the sweepstakes. The phone's camera will track their gaze, and the longer they stare, the more entries they can earn, all in an attempt to win the grand prize: two solid gold bars (valued at approximately $170,000 USD).

"Second screening is second nature for consumers, so who better than TWIX, the iconic brand of two, to lean into the consumer behavior by celebrating the power of dual screens during the most watched sporting event of the year," said Martin Terwilliger, Marketing Vice President, Mars Wrigley North America. "The interactive TWIX Second Screen Staredown adds more fun for fans on game day and offers everyone watching a chance to be a Big Game winner, too."

To celebrate the power of two and the launch of the Second Screen Staredown Sweepstakes, TWIX is teaming up with TWO lyrical masterminds and ultimate hip-hop DUO, the Ying Yang Twins, to remind fans everywhere to tap in and play on Sunday, Feb. 9.

"We always bring two times the fun to our fans, and that's why we've teamed up with TWIX to bring football fans double the experience during the Big Game," said the Ying Yang Twins. "Giving fans two times the entertainment is what we're all about, so make sure to shoot your shot with the TWIX Second Screen Staredown next Sunday and bring home that GOLD."

Can't wait until Feb. 9? The fun kicks off way before game day, so be sure to get your warmups in ahead of the Big Game when the TWIX Second Screen Staredown website goes live on Monday, Feb. 3.

For more information on the Official Rules for the TWIX Second Screen Staredown Sweepstakes visit TWIX.com and follow TWIX on Facebook, TikTok, X and Instagram, and the Ying Yang Twins on Instagram.

1Survey results are from an online survey of 1,213 nationally representative Americans fielded by YouGov on behalf of TWIX, 831 of which intent to watch the Big Game. The survey was fielded January 10-13, 2025 and the margin of error is +/-3%. The figured have been weighted and are representative of all U.S. adults (0+).

