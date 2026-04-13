TWIX® Launches New TWIX Bits and Partners with Platinum-Certified Rapper and Former Baller LiAngelo Ball to Celebrate Dual Talents

The brand of two is offering fans a chance to win a "Two-Way Contract" and $2,000 for their dynamic duo of talents.

TWIX has shown that Two Is More Than One with our iconic two-bar format that delivers both creamy chocolate and crunchy cookie, and now with all-new TWIX Bits, we're doubling down with a treat that offers the best of both worlds in one bite.

To celebrate the launch of TWIX Bits, the brand is partnering with double-threat platinum-certified rapper and former pro basketball player LiAngelo Ball to sign his first-ever Two-Way Contract and champion the unexpected two-ness in all of us.

TWIX is offering fans a chance to win their own Two-Way Contract and $2,000 in cash to celebrate their own multi talents.

NEWARK, N.J., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TWIX, proudly part of Mars, believes you shouldn't have to choose between two great things — especially when it comes to your candy. That's why the brand is introducing TWIX Bits: a delicious duet of the creamy chocolatey caramel taste and crunchy cookie TWIX fans know and love, all in one poppable bite. And because 89% of Americans are actively pursuing their own surprising passion or unexpected talent¹, TWIX is partnering with professional basketball player turned platinum-certified rapper LiAngelo Ball on a Two-Way Contract for Ball and TWIX fans.

TWIX and double threat LiAngelo Ball partner to celebrate the launch of TWIX Bits, proving that Two Is More Than One.

TWIX believes that Two Is More Than One, embracing the duality, or two-ness, in everything so you never have to choose. Whether that means giving you two bars in one pack, offering both creamy and crunchy in a new poppable format with TWIX Bits, or pursuing two talents, TWIX is here to make it all happen. Now, we are offering fans a chance to win their own Two-Way Contract and $2,000 to pursue their dual talents.

"My life has been about having multiple passions, and from the court to the studio, I've always aspired to be the best at both. TWIX is on the same vibe with that creamy, crunchy combo, so this partnership was a no-brainer," said Ball. "I'm excited to help TWIX launch the new TWIX Bits and ready to see the fans fully flex their own talents, because choosing is overrated."

To celebrate the two talents that live inside all of us, TWIX is offering fans a chance to win their own Two-Way Contract:

From April 13 to April 27, fans nationwide can enter for a chance to win their own Two-Way Contract and $2,000 in cash to put towards their passion projects and unexpected talents.

To enter, visit TWIX.com/bits and share what makes YOU a double threat in 50 words or less.

For double the entries, fans can post their two talents on Instagram and TikTok using #TwixBitsSweepstakes and tagging @TWIX.

See official sweepstakes rules at TWIX.com/bits.

"TWIX has always been the brand of two, and we want everyone to embrace the two-ness within themselves, too. The new TWIX Bits has the creaminess and crunchiness you love in one bite, and we couldn't think of a better partner than LiAngelo Ball to help us launch this innovation," said Martin Terwilliger, Marketing Vice President, Mars Snacking. "We're double excited that we can celebrate our fans and encourage them to continue to fuel their two-sided talents."

The new TWIX Bits are now available at retailers nationwide. For more information on TWIX, please visit TWIX.com and follow the brand on Facebook, TikTok, X, and Instagram.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

1Based on a 2025 Civic Science Study

Contact: Chris Bendeck Dana Davidson

Mars Wrigley Weber Shandwick

[email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated