TWIX® Shakers Seasoning Blend Launching In September 2021

" We are thrilled to introduce our first chocolate bar-inspired seasoning blend with the launch of TWIX ® Shakers Seasoning Blend," said Steve Finnie, Brand Director, B&G Foods. "Consumers can expect everything they love about the flavors of TWIX ® in this delicious seasoning. Sweets and seasonings can combine to create a fun new category - and consumers are going to enjoy eating it on their favorite treats!"

While some consumers may prefer Left TWIX® and others will favor Right TWIX®, TWIX® Shakers Seasoning Blend doesn't require picking a side as it aims to please all taste buds. TWIX® Shakers Seasoning Blend is great for shaking a sweet, chocolate and caramel flavor onto ice cream, cookies, milkshakes, cream cheese, popcorn, desserts, cocktails, fruit and much more.

For more information on the release of TWIX® Shakers Seasoning Blend, including fun recipe ideas, please visit: bgfoods.com/brands/twix.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and Petcare products and services, we employ 133,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our suppliers and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com .

Media Contact:

Gillian Small

Gillian Small Public Relations

[email protected]

201-526-4977

SOURCE TWIX® Shakers Seasoning Blend