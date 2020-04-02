TWN Assists Electric Cooperative Members During Coronavirus Pandemic

OLDSMAR, Fla., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TWN Communications, in partnership with several of America's rural electric cooperatives, is taking steps to ensure broadband internet services for thousands of cooperative members will remain reliable and available during the COVID-19 crisis.

Jack Blair, CMO of Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, one of TWN's long standing partners in Arizona says, "TWN has stepped up to make sure our members will still have access to the internet, which has now become the primary way to communicate with others. This allows folks to work from home, continue studies and even participate in online doctor visits if needed."

TWN has also added their name to the FCC 'Keep Americans Connected' broadband pledge. The pledge asks broadband providers to work with customers who have an inability to pay during the COVID-19 crisis and to open up available Wi-Fi hotspots to anyone in the community that may need access to internet. For more information on the FCC pledge, visit: https://www.fcc.gov/keep-americans-connected.

TWN's Network Operations group is working to monitor network capacity across the entire TWN network, and provide more bandwidth as needed to ensure customers have a seamless experience while using their service. Colin Wood, CEO of TWN says, "These are uncertain times for all of us and it's important that businesses help where they are able to. We want to make sure all of our customers, especially those that have been historically overlooked by larger providers, have the internet access they need during this time. This has been and will continue to be our mission."

TWN partners with America's rural electric cooperatives to deploy residential and commercial broadband services to co-op member-owners. The unique partnership approach TWN offers to electric cooperatives mitigates financial risk to the co-op while still enabling the cooperative to deliver broadband services to even the most underserved rural areas. TWN works hand in hand with the cooperative to provide broadband feasibility studies, network design, engineering, construction and ongoing daily network operations and support.

