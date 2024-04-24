TWN Communications Appoints Jonathan Adelstein as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and External Affairs Officer

OLDSMAR, Fla., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TWN Communications is proud to announce the appointment of Jonathan Adelstein as the new Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and External Affairs Officer.

In this key operational position, Adelstein will work to secure the capital and grants TWN will use to partner with rural electric cooperatives to build world-class broadband networks in rural America, along with driving regulatory and compliance policy. He will assist TWN to capitalize on its prime position to grow the company's infrastructure under the $42 billion federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program.

With a proven track record of directing federal funding to address rural community broadband infrastructure needs, Adelstein brings a wealth of experience to the executive team.

"Jonathan is a seasoned leader with a deep understanding of the telecom, rural and governmental sectors," said Colin Wood, CEO of TWN Communications. "We anticipate benefiting from his knowledge, experience, and connections. He also shares our longstanding commitment to improving the quality of life in rural America through broadband deployment."

"TWN provides the highest quality broadband in conjunction with rural electric cooperatives – which fits squarely with my passion for serving rural America," said Adelstein. "There is no better business model for connecting remote areas than this partnership of TWN's rural telecom expertise with electric coops' infrastructure and connection to their communities. And there is no business better positioned than TWN to win governmental support to bring broadband where it's needed most."

Prior to joining TWN, Adelstein served as a Managing Director with DigitalBridge, a successful asset manager focused on digital infrastructure, including fiber and wireless broadband. Before DigitalBridge, Jonathan served for ten years as the CEO of the Wireless Infrastructure Association. His previous experience includes serving as the head of the USDA's Rural Utilities Service, seven years as an FCC Commissioner, and as a key staff member in the US Senate.

Adelstein holds an MA in History and a BA with honors in Political Science from Stanford University. He attended Harvard Kennedy School at Harvard University and served as a Teaching Fellow at Harvard and a Teaching Assistant at Stanford.

Jonathan's leadership and strategic vision will contribute to TWN's ongoing growth and success.

About TWN:

TWN Communications partners with America's rural electric cooperatives to deploy residential and commercial broadband services to cooperative members. The unique partnership approach TWN offers to electric cooperatives mitigates financial risk while still allowing the cooperative to deliver broadband services to even the most underserved rural areas. TWN works hand-in-hand with the cooperative to provide broadband feasibility studies, network design, engineering, construction and ongoing daily network operations and support.

