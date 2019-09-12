Two 21st Century Oncology Physicians Accepted To The Lee Health Limited Program

FORT MEYERS, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two physicians affiliated with 21st Century Oncology, the largest integrated cancer care network in America, have been accepted into the Lee Health Limited Program, jointly presented by the American Association for Physician Leadership® (AAPL®), that allows physicians to earn 104.5 CMEs and gain eligibility for the Certified Physician Executive® (CPE®) designation (with additional requirements).

Dr. Kristina Mirabeau-Beale, a radiation oncologist, and Dr. Fadi Abu Shahin, a specialist in gynecology and obstetrics oncology, are among 40 physicians chosen to participate in this highly coveted, 18-month program from Lee Health, a network of four acute-care hospitals and two specialty hospitals in Southwest Florida.

"This is a very exciting opportunity to grow personally as a physician leader," said Dr. Mirabeau-Beale, who practices out of three Florida offices. "I look forward to building on my background in public health while also learning how we can improve our partnership between Lee Health to improve our integrated cancer care for patients in Southwest Florida."

Physicians who successfully complete the program will be invited to participate in designated committees, workshops, physician meetings and interdisciplinary projects to share expertise and best practices learned through this special development program.

"I am very excited and honored to have been selected for the physician leadership development program provided by Lee Health," Dr. Shahin said. "By working together, we can further improve and advance the quality, efficiency and depth of health care services we provide to our community in Lee County and Southwest Florida."

The 21st Century Oncology team is composed of physicians who contribute to peer-reviewed articles, serve on industry boards and otherwise take an active role as medical leaders within their communities.

"We congratulate Drs. Mirabeau-Beale and Shahin for their acceptance into this distinguished program," said 21st Century Oncology CEO Kim Commins-Tzoumakas. "I'm confident that their participation in the program will contribute positively to the care they provide to patients by helping build bridges between important health-care entities in the Southwest Florida area."

About 21st Century Oncology

21st Century Oncology is the nation's largest integrated cancer care network. Operating as one dream team in the crusade against cancer, the company carries out its mission with the mindset of "fighting for patients like an army and caring for them like a family." 21st Century Oncology employs or is affiliated with 1,000 physicians globally to deliver the most advanced, integrated and compassionate cancer care in personal and convenient settings. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, 21st Century Oncology operates 164 treatment centers, including 127 centers located in 15 U.S. states. In addition, the company operates 37 centers located in seven countries in Latin America. For more information, please visit https://www.21co.com.

