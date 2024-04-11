Two Acquisitions in Hobbs, New Mexico: 3901 North Central Phase I, LLC Purchased Windscape Phase I for $21 Million; 3901 North Central Phase II, LLC Purchased Windscape Phase II for $11.9 Million

HOBBS, N.M., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two entities acquired Windscape Apartments Phase I and Phase II in Hobbs, New Mexico on April 10, 2024. 3901 North Central Phase I LLC purchased residential property, Windscape Phase I, with the Real Property value of $21,148,000 and 3901 North Central Phase II LLC purchased Windscape Phase II with the Real Property value of $11,974,000. Windscape Apartments is located at 3901 North Central in Hobbs, New Mexico.

The apartment homes of Windscape offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, each fully-equipped with all appliances, including a washer and dryer. The property includes on-site management, 24-hour emergency maintenance and several amenities such as a clubhouse with a fitness center, movie theater, multiple swimming pools and a hot tub.

"Windscape Apartments is nestled in a tranquil outdoor landscape," said Joe Hooker, Acquisitions Manager, "Whether enjoying the peaceful community setting on the property or walking to nearby restaurants or shopping, Windscape Apartments is the perfect place to call home."

For more information on Windscape Phases I and II, visit the website – https://www.windscapehobbs.com. Photos of the property can be found HERE.

