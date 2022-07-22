Two additional sexual assault survivors, who allege they were sexually assaulted by Uber rideshare drivers filed suit against Uber, joining over 1,750 women who have filed suit against Uber since 2020 alleging sexual assault by Uber drivers.

Two survivors join over 1,750 women that sued Uber for the sexual assault they suffered at the hands of Uber drivers. Tweet this

About the lawsuit:

The Carrillo Law Firm filed complaints on behalf of two Plaintiffs, who are suing Uber to recover damages suffered because of sexual assaults by Uber rideshare drivers. Each Plaintiff arranged for a ride through the Uber App and each of the Plaintiffs' Uber drivers sexually assaulted the Plaintiffs they were assigned to drive during the Uber trip. There are now over 1,780 women who have filed suit in California against Uber for sexual assaults at the hands of Uber drivers since 2020. All cases will be heard in San Francisco with the Honorable Judge Ethan P. Schulman.

There are currently 862 cases pending in JCCP No. 5118.and 16 more cases, including Plaintiffs', are expected to be added.

Contact: Michael Carrillo

Telephone: 626-318-1172

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Carrillo Law Firm, LLP