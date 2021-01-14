Two Alternative Investment Directors Depart Morgan Stanley to Launch All Source Investment Management

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Stanley alums Justin Bernier and Patrick Kennedy today announced the formation of All Source Investment Management, a partnership aimed at expanding services to the growing accredited investor market. The Connecticut-based group will continue helping successful individuals invest more like institutions by integrating traditional portfolio strategies with alternatives, such as private equity and hedge funds.

"All Source reflects our ability to expand client opportunities into alternative investments and tax-advantaged strategies that historically benefitted only the mega-wealthy," said Bernier. He noted that the new company's name was also inspired by a method of intelligence production that uses all sources of available information.

Bernier's former service as a naval intelligence officer qualifies All Source as a veteran-owned small business. He believes his experience in the U.S. intelligence community translates well into portfolio management, where information analysis can sometimes separate winners and losers.

Kennedy initially worked in Hartford's insurance industry, focusing on account management and merger and acquisition initiatives. Kennedy, as well as Bernier, were among the first Morgan Stanley advisors named 'Alternative Investment Director,' a designation held by a small percentage of portfolio managers.

Kennedy describes the All Source mission as "putting accredited investors on a level playing field" with larger market participants. "We want to help millionaires invest like billionaires," he added, "with advanced financial planning remaining central to our services."

The All Source launch represents a larger trend of advisor teams pulling up stakes at Wall Street firms for independent ownership and the registered investment advisor world. All Source's business plan includes a working relationship with Integrated Advisors Network, an SEC-registered investment advisor that supports a select group of wealth management practices nationally, as well as a custody and clearing services arrangement with financial powerhouse Fidelity Institutional.

"All Source will be successful because Justin and Pat are smart, motivated, and they put their client's needs at the forefront of their decision making. In my experience that is a winning combination," said Jason Inglis, President of Integrated Advisor Network.

Bernier and Kennedy said the strategic partnerships would give All Source the institutional access and scale necessary to achieve their goal of bringing elite investing methods to more accredited investors. The team will once again call downtown Hartford home, serving clients in twenty states from their CityPlace offices on Asylum Street.

Mr. Kennedy previously served as Director of Account Management at the Travelers Insurance Company a few blocks away. He received a Master of Science degree in Banking and Financial Services Management from Boston University.

Mr. Bernier holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Yale University as well as advanced degrees from Georgetown and Maryland. He also earned the CIMA© (Certified Investment Management Analyst) certification, administered by the Investments and Wealth Institute and taught in conjunction with The Yale School of Management. Investment Advisory Services offered through Integrated Advisors Network LLC. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or an endorsement by the SEC.

