TWO AMERICAS? NEW SURVEY DETAILS THINKING OF ELITES AND ORDINARY AMERICANS

News provided by

Committee to Unleash Prosperity

19 Jan, 2024, 13:21 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study released Friday by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity finds that when it comes to Americans' attitudes about the state of the country, their personal freedoms, and their own financial situation, there is a huge gap between the elite top one Percent and the rest of the country. 

The study entitled "Them vs. U.S." finds that there are "two Americas today."  One America is represented by the views of most of those in the middle class, and the other is those who have a culturally "elite" status based on their income, education, and neighborhood.  These two groups see the world through an entirely different lens. 

"The people who think they run the country don't think the same things about issues like individual freedom climate change and whether the government can be trusted. To understand that is to understand the divide in contemporary American politics," said the Committee's Steve Moore.

The survey looks at 1,000 individuals meeting strict criteria for elite status (at least one postgraduate degree, $150,000+ annual income, high-density urban residence) and compared their responses to those of a representative sample of 1,000 registered voters. The findings paint a stark picture of two divergent Americas.

KEY RESULTS:

  • Financial Well-being: Nearly three-quarters of the elites surveyed, 74%, believe they are better off now financially than they were when Joe Biden entered the White House. Only 20% of ordinary Americans feel the same way.

  • Individual Freedom: Elites are three times more likely than all Americans to say there is too much individual freedom in the country. Nearly 60% of elite college graduates hold this view.

  • Climate Change: An astonishing 77% of the Elites – including nearly 90% of the Elites who graduated from the top universities – favor rationing energy, gas, and meat to combat climate change. Among all Americans, 63% oppose rationing.

  • Government Trust: Elites display significantly higher trust in the government than the general public, with 70% expressing confidence in its ability to "do the right thing" compared to only 35% of all Americans.

  • Political Engagement: Elites talk about politics far more frequently than the average American. Nearly 30% talk politics daily or almost daily compared to just 9% of voters.

Read the full report here: [insert link]

These findings reveal a divergence in perspectives and priorities between elites and ordinary Americans that is cause for concern. It clearly contributes to feelings of alienation and resentment among everyday citizens, potentially fueling social and political divisions.

The survey also highlights the role of institutions like elite universities in shaping the worldview of the upper class. Elites who attended Ivy League and other "elite" schools tend to hold even more extreme views than their peers, further widening the gap with the mainstream.

The Committee to Unleash Prosperity believes these findings underscore the need for a renewed focus on common ground and shared values. Bridging the gap between elites and ordinary Americans requires open dialogue, mutual respect, and a commitment to upholding the fundamental principles of liberty and equality that have long defined the American experience.

ABOUT THE COMMITTEE TO UNLEASH PROSPERITY:

The Committee to Unleash Prosperity is a non-profit organization committed to promoting pro-growth economic policies. Comprised of leading economists and experts in business and finance, CTUP advocates for initiatives that support economic prosperity, job creation, and individual freedom.  For more information: www.committeetounleashprosperity.com

CONTACT: Alexandra Preate
917-748-6537 cell

SOURCE Committee to Unleash Prosperity

Also from this source

BARACK OBAMA MOST OVERRATED POLITICAL FIGURE OF 20TH CENTURY - CALVIN COOLIDGE MOST UNDERRATED: FINDINGS FROM COMMITTEE TO UNLEASH PROSPERITY

BARACK OBAMA MOST OVERRATED POLITICAL FIGURE OF 20TH CENTURY - CALVIN COOLIDGE MOST UNDERRATED: FINDINGS FROM COMMITTEE TO UNLEASH PROSPERITY

Today, a poll of more than 100 of America's top conservative and free market leaders was released which finds that President Barack Obama was ranked...

COMMITTEE TO UNLEASH PROSPERITY EXCLUSIVE REPORT FINDS THAT NEW AUTOMATIC VOTER REGISTRATION POLICIES FACILITATE VOTER FRAUD AND SHOULD BE ABOLISHED

A newly-published report released by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity shows that progressives in dozens of states are automatically registering...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.