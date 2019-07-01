Two Ankura Economists Recognized in the 2019 Edition of Who's Who Legal Competition Economists

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a leading business advisory and expert services firm that leverages integrated risk management, governance, compliance, investigations, forensics, technology, turnaround and restructuring, and management consulting capabilities, is pleased to announce that two Ankura Senior Managing Directors, Frederick R. Warren-Boulton and James Langenfeld, have been recognized as leading competition consulting economists in the 2019 edition of Who's Who Legal Competition Economists.

Who's Who Legal is a leading publication that annually identifies the foremost consulting experts and legal practitioners in business law. Based upon comprehensive, independent research, Who's Who Legal identifies leading experts and firms of the year in each of its featured practice areas, including competition.

"It is an honor for both of us to again be nominated by my economist colleagues for Who's Who Legal," said Dr. Warren-Boulton, Senior Managing Director.

Based in Washington D.C., Dr. Warren-Boulton is a member of the firm's disputes & economics practice. Dr. Warren-Boulton is an internationally recognized economics expert known for his expertise in antitrust and industrial organization, particularly in the economics of vertical restraints, mergers, price fixing, exclusion, and monopolization. Prior to joining Ankura, Dr. Warren-Boulton co-founded MiCRA, an economic consulting firm specializing in applied microeconomic theory, industrial organization, and econometrics and served for six years as the Chief Economist of the Antitrust Division of the United States Department of Justice and as the first Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Economic Analysis.

"Who's Who Legal works hard to identify the leading practitioners in antitrust, and I am quite pleased to be included in that group again this year," said Dr. Langenfeld, Senior Managing Director. "Our professionals are among the best qualified and most dedicated in the business, and it is always rewarding to work with them on the complex and data driven matters."

Based in Washington D.C., Dr. Langenfeld is a member of the firm's disputes & economics practice. Dr. Langenfeld has expertise in economic analysis and expert testimony for litigation, regulatory actions, and economic policy. With over 30 years of experience, he has worked on matters including antitrust, class actions, mergers, and regulations' impact on firms and consumers. This experience includes holding a variety of positions at the Federal Trade Commission, including serving as the Director for Antitrust in the FTC's Bureau of Economics where he was a major contributor to the FTC and Department of Justice 1992 Horizontal Merger Guidelines. Dr. Langenfeld is an adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Law and editor of Research in Law & Economics, and regularly testifies in litigation and regulatory proceedings at the federal and state levels in the U.S., Europe, Canada, and other countries. These analyses include economic evaluation of monopolistic practices, price fixing and price discrimination, mergers, damages, class certification, and regulations' impact on firms, consumers, and various employment issues.

"We are both honored and proud to have Rick and Jim recognized by our clients as leaders in their field," said Darin L. Buchalter, Senior Managing Director and member of Ankura's Board of Directors. "I congratulate them on this accomplishment on behalf of all our talented personnel. I'd also like to extend these congratulations to 58 of our professionals recognized by Who's Who Legal in designated expertise categories in the last year, as well as our Construction Expert Witness Firm of the Year accolade."

You can read about Rick Warren-Boulton's and Jim Langenfeld's experience and expertise on their Who's Who Legal listing, and learn more about Ankura's distinct advisory capabilities here: www.ankura.com/expertise/.

About Ankura

Ankura is a business advisory and expert services firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

